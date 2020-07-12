/
upper roxborough
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
323 Apartments for rent in Upper Roxborough, Philadelphia, PA
Summit Park
8201 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,052
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,256
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
900 sqft
No one combines quality services, exceptional living spaces and exciting social events in the way that Summit Park Communities does.
The Metropolitan- Roxborough
7841 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,215
600 sqft
Set in a park-like setting on six acres, the metropolitan roxborough apartments are a pet-friendly rental community conveniently located close to Center City Philadelphia, Chestnut Hill, and Plymouth Meeting.
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
855 sqft
This community provides off-street parking along with onsite laundry facilities and fitness center. Apartments available with one or two bedrooms, and each features hardwood flooring and central AC. Located just steps from Ivyridge Shopping Center.
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
734 sqft
Located just a short distance from Downtown Philadelphia, Summit Gardens Apartments has several shopping and food options all within a couple blocks.
The Ridge
7949 Ridge Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$910
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
This community offers controlled-access entry, beautiful landscaping, and a resident referral bonus. Redesigned apartment homes feature new windows and appliances, and pets are allowed. Wissahickon Valley Park and the Andorra Shopping Center are nearby.
594 LIVEZEY STREET
594 Livezey Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1610 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental property available immediately. This stunning unit includes hardwood floors, recess lighting in the main living area. The brand new kitchen offers lots of counter space and a full package of appliances.
6909 EPIPHANY PLACE
6909 Epiphany Court, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2740 sqft
Enjoy suburban living with the convenience of the City and easy access to Route 76, Route 1, Ridge Ave, Henry Ave, Wissahickon Valley Park, and Main Street Manayunk.
Results within 1 mile of Upper Roxborough
The Station at Manayunk
1 Parker Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,483
1015 sqft
Close to I-76, so convenient for commuters. Units include double insulated windows, open-concept living areas, nine-foot ceilings and wood-style flooring. Community is minutes from historic downtown Manayunk and has a fitness center and Zipcar.
Metropolitan Manayunk Hill
450 Domino Ln, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,185
576 sqft
Metropolitan manayunk hill is just around the corner from the popular restaurants and shops on Main Street! Our apartments in Manayunk feature all the best amenities plus a convenient location in Philadelphia, PA.
The Isle
1 Cotton St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,785
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,611
1251 sqft
The King of Prussia Mall and Center City are both only minutes from this property. Residents have access to an on-site gym, clubhouse and garage parking. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,519
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Donna Court Apartments
631 Dupont St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
Contemporary homes with eat-in kitchens and central air and heat. 24-hour maintenance available. Use the on-site storage facilities. Near Blue Bell Park. By shops, galleries and restaurants on Main Street in the Manayunk neighborhood.
Dupont Towers
6100 Henry Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
999 sqft
Modern apartments feature Euro-style kitchens and updated bathrooms. Community features a social room with Wi-Fi, pool, and parking. Golf at nearby Walnut Lane Golf Course. Easy access to the Manayunk rail station.
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,199
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Onsite parking, beautiful landscaping and resident referral bonuses are just a few of the benefits of living in this community. Apartments include in-unit laundry and new windows. There's a local Wawa and Kendrick Playground nearby.
156 Roxborough Avenue
156 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
$250 first month credit for any lease signed in May! Great four bedroom, one bath house right off pretzel park. This house has an open first floor, large kitchen, first floor laundry, and large back deck.
467 Leverington Ave
467 Leverington Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
6 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE - JULY 1st - OFF STR PKG FOR 5 CARS ! X- LARGE HOME IN MOVE IN COND ! 5 / 6 HUGE BEDRMS with 3 full ceramic tile baths ( all Updated ) LOTS of Closet Space - EXTRA FULL SIZED ROOM- Spacious living room and dining room with Refinished H/W
253 Shawmont Ave
253 Shawmont Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1400 sqft
Available now! Located in the quiet Green Tree Run Community . This gorgeous 2 bedroom bi-level condo features ample natural light, up-to date appliances, granite counter tops, a lovely balcony and much more.
329 Carson Street
329 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Manyunk 4 bedroom Gem with OFF street parking! - Urban meets suburban in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.
618 Gerhard St.
618 Gerhard Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1230 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Roxborough/Manayunk!! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom townhouse in Roxborough/Manayunk features hardwood floors throughout, driveway, garage, and a great location!! Upon entry of the front door, relax in the sun room which
369 RIPKA STREET
369 Ripka Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1056 sqft
Nicely updated 3 bedroom/2 full bath home with ample parking and a large backyard ideally located on a quiet street yet close to Main Street and train stations! This pet friendly home features central air, hardwood floors throughout, a finished
4523 Saint Davids Street
4523 Saint Davids St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
4523 Saint Davids Street Available 08/01/20 4523 Saint David Street Philadelphia 19127 - Charming 3br/2ba home located just steps from all Manayunk has to offer! Nestled on a quiet and peaceful block, this home features updated kitchen, large
111 Roxborough Ave
111 Roxborough Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Available 08/15/20 Recently renovated from top to bottom, we have our entry into the living room, with hardwood floors wall to wall, the room is wonderfully lit with great lighting through the LED lights and the large front windows.
4348 Dexter St
4348 Dexter Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Small Pets Ok - Avail June 1st Spacious Home / Great Location - Short walk to Main St BRAND NEW KITCHEN, STAINLESS APPLIANCES BRAND NEW BATHROOM GORGEOUS NEW OAK HW FLOORING 3 LARGE BEDROOMS Extra Full Size Room - Home Office/ guest
4312 Main Street
4312 Main Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
510 sqft
You wont forget this unique corner one-bedroom! With oversized warehouse windows, vaulted ceilings, and exposed wood beams, this home is one-of-a-kind! The in-unit washer/dryer, central AC, and a fully-equipped kitchen with full-size dishwasher,
