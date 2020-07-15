All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

2613 E Norris St

2613 East Norris Street · (215) 717-8299
Location

2613 East Norris Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 2613 E Norris St · Avail. now

$2,300

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Urban 70's Chic Single Family Home - 5 BR - If Ron Burgandy lived in Fishtown, he would live in this house!
5 bedrooms spanning 2500 Square Feet in chic speakeasy single family home in the coolest neighborhood in Philly. The house greets you with large open dining/living room with adjacent exposed brick wall. Full kitchen with gas cooking range & oven, newer fridge and appliances. Lastly, the Burgandy Room features huge built in bar, seating 6+ of your favorite peeps comfortably. Available for September 1st, please email me to set up showings.

(RLNE2490396)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2613 E Norris St have any available units?
2613 E Norris St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2613 E Norris St have?
Some of 2613 E Norris St's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2613 E Norris St currently offering any rent specials?
2613 E Norris St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2613 E Norris St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2613 E Norris St is pet friendly.
Does 2613 E Norris St offer parking?
No, 2613 E Norris St does not offer parking.
Does 2613 E Norris St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2613 E Norris St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2613 E Norris St have a pool?
No, 2613 E Norris St does not have a pool.
Does 2613 E Norris St have accessible units?
No, 2613 E Norris St does not have accessible units.
Does 2613 E Norris St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2613 E Norris St does not have units with dishwashers.
