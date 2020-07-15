2613 E Norris St

Amenities

pet friendly range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Urban 70's Chic Single Family Home - 5 BR - If Ron Burgandy lived in Fishtown, he would live in this house!

5 bedrooms spanning 2500 Square Feet in chic speakeasy single family home in the coolest neighborhood in Philly. The house greets you with large open dining/living room with adjacent exposed brick wall. Full kitchen with gas cooking range & oven, newer fridge and appliances. Lastly, the Burgandy Room features huge built in bar, seating 6+ of your favorite peeps comfortably. Available for September 1st, please email me to set up showings.



(RLNE2490396)