2612 WEBSTER STREET
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:19 AM

2612 WEBSTER STREET

2612 Webster Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2612 Webster Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,731

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 884 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*PRICE REFLECTS 2 WEEKS FREE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Luxury bi-level, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment. The gorgeous interior features amenities including: central air, designer lighting, new washer/dryer, and hardwood floors. The property consists of a spacious, open living room with an adjacent powder room. A super modern gourmet kitchen furnished with stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to sleek granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. An amazing glass and stainless steel banister along the stairs leads to the second level, which features 2 beautifully painted spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space in both, a beautiful full bathroom with a modern stand up glass shower and truly exquisite tile.*Sorry, no pets*Pictures are of an identical unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2612 WEBSTER STREET have any available units?
2612 WEBSTER STREET has a unit available for $1,731 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2612 WEBSTER STREET have?
Some of 2612 WEBSTER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2612 WEBSTER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2612 WEBSTER STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2612 WEBSTER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2612 WEBSTER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2612 WEBSTER STREET offer parking?
No, 2612 WEBSTER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2612 WEBSTER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2612 WEBSTER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2612 WEBSTER STREET have a pool?
No, 2612 WEBSTER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2612 WEBSTER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2612 WEBSTER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2612 WEBSTER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2612 WEBSTER STREET has units with dishwashers.
