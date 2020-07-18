2612 WEBSTER STREET

Amenities
*PRICE REFLECTS 2 WEEKS FREE!!* *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Luxury bi-level, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment. The gorgeous interior features amenities including: central air, designer lighting, new washer/dryer, and hardwood floors. The property consists of a spacious, open living room with an adjacent powder room. A super modern gourmet kitchen furnished with stainless-steel appliances that include a dishwasher, refrigerator and microwave, in addition to sleek granite counter-tops and elegant designer cabinetry. An amazing glass and stainless steel banister along the stairs leads to the second level, which features 2 beautifully painted spacious bedrooms with abundant closet space in both, a beautiful full bathroom with a modern stand up glass shower and truly exquisite tile.*Sorry, no pets*Pictures are of an identical unit