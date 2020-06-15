2554 S. Jessup St.

Amenities

Well-maintained Large Corner 3 Bed. 1.5 Bath South Philly Home! Deck! Come see this great home! - Well-maintained Large Corner 3 Bed. 1.5 Bath South Philly Home! Deck! Come see this great home! Located on a corner with two entrances, walk in and find a large living room with coat closet, powder room, and carpets; continuing through you will find a dining room/kitchen combo with a good amount of cabinet space, counter top space, and a gas range and refrigerator; the basement is partially finished with an additional powder room with a toilet (no sink) and W/D; 2nd fl. features 3 nice-sized bedrooms with carpets and closets; 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom; and a rear Deck! Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer and cable/internet. $55 application fee with two paystubs and ID - apply online at www.forresterpropertymgmt.com. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check. First, last and security due at lease signing. 1 year lease minimum. Sorry no pets. Available Now!. Contact Mike Giordano for showings at 267-688-1449 - calls or texts are ok.



No Pets Allowed



