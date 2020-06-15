All apartments in Philadelphia
2554 S. Jessup St.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

2554 S. Jessup St.

2554 South Jessup Street · (267) 688-1449
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2554 South Jessup Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
South Philadelphia East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2554 S. Jessup St. · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
internet access
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Well-maintained Large Corner 3 Bed. 1.5 Bath South Philly Home! Deck! Come see this great home! - Well-maintained Large Corner 3 Bed. 1.5 Bath South Philly Home! Deck! Come see this great home! Located on a corner with two entrances, walk in and find a large living room with coat closet, powder room, and carpets; continuing through you will find a dining room/kitchen combo with a good amount of cabinet space, counter top space, and a gas range and refrigerator; the basement is partially finished with an additional powder room with a toilet (no sink) and W/D; 2nd fl. features 3 nice-sized bedrooms with carpets and closets; 3-piece ceramic tile bathroom; and a rear Deck! Tenant pays gas, electric, cold water/sewer and cable/internet. $55 application fee with two paystubs and ID - apply online at www.forresterpropertymgmt.com. We run a credit, criminal and eviction check. First, last and security due at lease signing. 1 year lease minimum. Sorry no pets. Available Now!. Contact Mike Giordano for showings at 267-688-1449 - calls or texts are ok.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4637855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 S. Jessup St. have any available units?
2554 S. Jessup St. has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2554 S. Jessup St. have?
Some of 2554 S. Jessup St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 S. Jessup St. currently offering any rent specials?
2554 S. Jessup St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 S. Jessup St. pet-friendly?
No, 2554 S. Jessup St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2554 S. Jessup St. offer parking?
No, 2554 S. Jessup St. does not offer parking.
Does 2554 S. Jessup St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2554 S. Jessup St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 S. Jessup St. have a pool?
No, 2554 S. Jessup St. does not have a pool.
Does 2554 S. Jessup St. have accessible units?
No, 2554 S. Jessup St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 S. Jessup St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2554 S. Jessup St. does not have units with dishwashers.
