Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:37 AM

2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A

2537-39 Montrose Street · (267) 797-2175
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2537-39 Montrose Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2575 · Avail. now

$2,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
new construction
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Introducing the luxury condos at Montrose Courts! Located in the Graduate Hospital neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as Kelly Drive running and biking trail, Rittenhouse Square, and more! This new construction luxury apartment building completed in fall 2017 is conveniently located on this quiet block of Montrose. Complete with communal backyard and a large roofdeck with unobstructed views of Center City, this is a true Grad Hospital gem. This spacious bi-level three bedroom is perfect for a group of young professionals commuting to Center City. The unit is complete with luxury finishes throughout, premium hardwood flooring, massive bedrooms, walk in closets, and European style windows. This 3 bed 2 bath rental is available starting 2019-09-01. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.

(RLNE4996199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A have any available units?
2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A have?
Some of 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A offer parking?
No, 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A have a pool?
No, 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A have accessible units?
No, 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 2537-39 Montrose Street Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
