Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2512 S 11TH STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2512 S 11TH STREET

2512 South 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2512 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19148
South Philadelphia East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A great row in South Philly is ready for an ASAP move-in! 3 Bed / 1 Bath nicely sized, updated row home on a quiet block in Lower Moyamensing. This home gets beautiful natural light and has some *vintage* charm throughout. Hardwood floors, a good size back patio for cooking out, laundry and tons of storage space in the unfinished basement. Conveniently located near the Broad and Oregon St subway station, easy access to Broad Street and I-95, a 5 minute walk to Jefferson Health Methodist Hospital, and a 15 minute walk to all the great bars, restaurants, cafes and shops in Passyunk Square. This is a lovely home with a real person for a landlord! No more nameless, faceless management companies. This will rent fast so schedule your showing today :) Landlord covers water, sewer and trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 S 11TH STREET have any available units?
2512 S 11TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2512 S 11TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2512 S 11TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 S 11TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2512 S 11TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2512 S 11TH STREET offer parking?
No, 2512 S 11TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2512 S 11TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 S 11TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 S 11TH STREET have a pool?
No, 2512 S 11TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2512 S 11TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2512 S 11TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 S 11TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 S 11TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 S 11TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2512 S 11TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
