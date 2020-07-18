2512 S 11TH STREET

Amenities

A great row in South Philly is ready for an ASAP move-in! 3 Bed / 1 Bath nicely sized, updated row home on a quiet block in Lower Moyamensing. This home gets beautiful natural light and has some *vintage* charm throughout. Hardwood floors, a good size back patio for cooking out, laundry and tons of storage space in the unfinished basement. Conveniently located near the Broad and Oregon St subway station, easy access to Broad Street and I-95, a 5 minute walk to Jefferson Health Methodist Hospital, and a 15 minute walk to all the great bars, restaurants, cafes and shops in Passyunk Square. This is a lovely home with a real person for a landlord! No more nameless, faceless management companies. This will rent fast so schedule your showing today :) Landlord covers water, sewer and trash.