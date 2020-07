Amenities

3-bedroom house for rent in an excellent location, 15 minutes away from Center City Philadelphia and major roads. These 3 ample bedrooms offer plenty of closet space, 1/2-bathroom, kitchen, living room, dining room combo & the parcel of land next door which is great for BBQ and family gatherings. This property is very conveniently located close to public transportation, schools, and supermarkets. Don't miss this opportunity!