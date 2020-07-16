2427 PEROT STREET.

Amenities

Fantastic 3-story, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom brand new renovation located on a very charming block in the heart of the Art Museum Area! Enter this fabulous home into the sun-filled living/dining room, with exposed brick wall & paved with the stunning original pine floors, which opens to the wonderful private rear patio. Beautiful brand new lower level kitchen features all new impressive cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and chef sink. The second floor boasts a spacious bedroom and a renovated bathroom with a sandblasted marble tile floor, a wall of marble by the vanity and a new James Martin marble top vanity. The third floor houses the spectacular master bedroom suite floor with a stunning new marble bathroom. Additional features include: ductless heat/AC, newly painted throughout the whole home and new cedar fence installed in rear. Very conveniently located to Kelly Drive, The Parkway, public transportation and to Fairmount Avenue. This spectacular home is ready for immediate move-in! No pets allowed. First, last & one month's security due at lease signing. $50 application fee per applicant.