Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:19 AM

2427 PEROT STREET

2427 Perot Street · (215) 235-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2427 Perot Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fantastic 3-story, 2 bedroom/2 bathroom brand new renovation located on a very charming block in the heart of the Art Museum Area! Enter this fabulous home into the sun-filled living/dining room, with exposed brick wall & paved with the stunning original pine floors, which opens to the wonderful private rear patio. Beautiful brand new lower level kitchen features all new impressive cabinetry, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and chef sink. The second floor boasts a spacious bedroom and a renovated bathroom with a sandblasted marble tile floor, a wall of marble by the vanity and a new James Martin marble top vanity. The third floor houses the spectacular master bedroom suite floor with a stunning new marble bathroom. Additional features include: ductless heat/AC, newly painted throughout the whole home and new cedar fence installed in rear. Very conveniently located to Kelly Drive, The Parkway, public transportation and to Fairmount Avenue. This spectacular home is ready for immediate move-in! No pets allowed. First, last & one month's security due at lease signing. $50 application fee per applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2427 PEROT STREET have any available units?
2427 PEROT STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2427 PEROT STREET have?
Some of 2427 PEROT STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2427 PEROT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2427 PEROT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2427 PEROT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2427 PEROT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2427 PEROT STREET offer parking?
No, 2427 PEROT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2427 PEROT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2427 PEROT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2427 PEROT STREET have a pool?
No, 2427 PEROT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2427 PEROT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2427 PEROT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2427 PEROT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2427 PEROT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.

