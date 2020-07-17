All apartments in Philadelphia
2422 KIMBALL STREET

2422 Kimball Street · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Kimball Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Amenities

Property Amenities
Available now! Gorgeous home in Graduate Hospital neighborhood. Recently renovated from top to bottom! this 3 bedroom 1 and half bath home is a stunner. Great street with a excellent curb appeal opens to a spacious floor plan full of natural light, full living area and dining with Sleek contemporary wood floors throughout, recessed lighting, high ceilings. Open air Chef's kitchen with gorgeous countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. This beautiful kitchen opens to private gated backyard area . The second floor which offers three bedrooms with closet space, plenty of windows for light, full bathroom with high end porcelain and ceramic tile custom vanity and tile bath . Bonus extra family room or den in the finished lower level with built in Bar! perfect for entertaining. newer mechanicals. this neighborhood cannot be beat especially if your a foodie, Chicks, Sardine bar, South Philly Tap room just to name a few great restaurants, just a short walk to Center City or a bike ride away. Very convenient walk-able area come today easy to show.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 KIMBALL STREET have any available units?
2422 KIMBALL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2422 KIMBALL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2422 KIMBALL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 KIMBALL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2422 KIMBALL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2422 KIMBALL STREET offer parking?
No, 2422 KIMBALL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2422 KIMBALL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 KIMBALL STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 KIMBALL STREET have a pool?
No, 2422 KIMBALL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2422 KIMBALL STREET have accessible units?
No, 2422 KIMBALL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 KIMBALL STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 KIMBALL STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2422 KIMBALL STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2422 KIMBALL STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
