2422 KIMBALL STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available now! Gorgeous home in Graduate Hospital neighborhood. Recently renovated from top to bottom! this 3 bedroom 1 and half bath home is a stunner. Great street with a excellent curb appeal opens to a spacious floor plan full of natural light, full living area and dining with Sleek contemporary wood floors throughout, recessed lighting, high ceilings. Open air Chef's kitchen with gorgeous countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. This beautiful kitchen opens to private gated backyard area . The second floor which offers three bedrooms with closet space, plenty of windows for light, full bathroom with high end porcelain and ceramic tile custom vanity and tile bath . Bonus extra family room or den in the finished lower level with built in Bar! perfect for entertaining. newer mechanicals. this neighborhood cannot be beat especially if your a foodie, Chicks, Sardine bar, South Philly Tap room just to name a few great restaurants, just a short walk to Center City or a bike ride away. Very convenient walk-able area come today easy to show.....