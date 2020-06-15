2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE

Amenities

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available early-mid August:This lovely 1 bedroom apartment is in a building built just last year in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Features include hardwood floors, granite countertops, high ceilings, central A/C, contemporary fixtures and luxurious finishes throughout. The entrance opens up to the living/dining room and kitchen, which make up this wide open layout. The kitchen is on the rear wall, and features stainless steel appliances, rich wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and plenty of storage. There's a stacked washer and dryer in the closet by the kitchen for added convenience. The bedroom and bathroom are on the opposite side, and offer the same convenient storage and contemporary style that you'll love throughout this space.**Photos are from similar unit, exact layout and finishes may vary.About The Neighborhood:Nestled between the York and Berks Stations for the MFL, a few blocks from Norris Square Park, and close to tons of great local spots in Fishtown and Kensington like Pizza Brain, Flow State CoffeeBar, Martha, Cook and Shaker, Urban Axes, Memphis Taproom, Franny Lou's Porch, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Urban Exchange, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and require a one time non-refundable deposit of $500 for dogs/ $250 for cats. Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $35/mo flat water fee.