Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:06 PM

2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE

2422 Frankford Avenue · (215) 467-4100
Location

2422 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available early-mid August:This lovely 1 bedroom apartment is in a building built just last year in the Fishtown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Features include hardwood floors, granite countertops, high ceilings, central A/C, contemporary fixtures and luxurious finishes throughout. The entrance opens up to the living/dining room and kitchen, which make up this wide open layout. The kitchen is on the rear wall, and features stainless steel appliances, rich wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and plenty of storage. There's a stacked washer and dryer in the closet by the kitchen for added convenience. The bedroom and bathroom are on the opposite side, and offer the same convenient storage and contemporary style that you'll love throughout this space.**Photos are from similar unit, exact layout and finishes may vary.About The Neighborhood:Nestled between the York and Berks Stations for the MFL, a few blocks from Norris Square Park, and close to tons of great local spots in Fishtown and Kensington like Pizza Brain, Flow State CoffeeBar, Martha, Cook and Shaker, Urban Axes, Memphis Taproom, Franny Lou's Porch, Soup Kitchen Cafe, Urban Exchange, and MUCH more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner~s approval and require a one time non-refundable deposit of $500 for dogs/ $250 for cats. Tenants responsible for all utilities: electricity, cable/internet, $35/mo flat water fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE have any available units?
2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE have?
Some of 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 FRANKFORD AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
