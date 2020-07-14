All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2009 Spring Garden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2009 Spring Garden
Last updated June 26 2020 at 1:39 AM

2009 Spring Garden

2009 Spring Garden Street · (215) 544-3380
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Spring Garden
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2009 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2009 Spring Garden.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
online portal
Surrounded by single-family dwellings, this charming four-story building consists of only five apartment homes, each appointed with the modern conveniences you've come to expect, as well as many unique architectural features that are original to the building.\n\nThe Art Museum District, or the Parkway Museums District, is home to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Barnes Foundation, Schuylkill Rivers Boathouse Row, and the famed Eastern State Penitentiary. Filled with museums and cultural experiences, the Art Museum District offers activities and points of interest for everyone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - pending approval
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
fee: $350
limit: 3
rent: $25
restrictions: 80 lbs limit
Parking Details: Street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 Spring Garden have any available units?
2009 Spring Garden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 Spring Garden have?
Some of 2009 Spring Garden's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 Spring Garden currently offering any rent specials?
2009 Spring Garden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 Spring Garden pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 Spring Garden is pet friendly.
Does 2009 Spring Garden offer parking?
Yes, 2009 Spring Garden offers parking.
Does 2009 Spring Garden have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2009 Spring Garden offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 Spring Garden have a pool?
No, 2009 Spring Garden does not have a pool.
Does 2009 Spring Garden have accessible units?
No, 2009 Spring Garden does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 Spring Garden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2009 Spring Garden has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2009 Spring Garden?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Vue32
3201 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Chancery Lane
130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
Arrive University City
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Julian Krinsky Wyoming
6047 North 10th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19141

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity