2009 Spring Garden

Amenities
Surrounded by single-family dwellings, this charming four-story building consists of only five apartment homes, each appointed with the modern conveniences you've come to expect, as well as many unique architectural features that are original to the building.\n\nThe Art Museum District, or the Parkway Museums District, is home to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Barnes Foundation, Schuylkill Rivers Boathouse Row, and the famed Eastern State Penitentiary. Filled with museums and cultural experiences, the Art Museum District offers activities and points of interest for everyone.