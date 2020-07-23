2355 N Park Ave Unit 2

Amenities

Unit Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 BR/1 Bath Apt with Central AC, HW Floors, W/D, Dishwasher & More in Temple Area! Thorough painting to be completed prior to move-in!!

Convenient location blocks from Susquehanna-Dauphin BSL El station, directly next to bus stops, and easily accessible to regional rail! Close to food/shopping options and 3 blocks to Temple campus. Rite Aid conveniently located 2 blocks away.



Property Highlights:

- Will be painted throughout

- Central AC

- Washer/Dryer In-unit

- Dishwasher

- 1,000 Sq Ft

- Cats Case by Case

- Street Parking

- Water/Sewage INCLUDED

- Hardwood Floors

- Bath Tub



Available Now!



No Dogs Allowed



