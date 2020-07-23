All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2355 N Park Ave Unit 2

2355 North Park Avenue · (833) 993-1949
Location

2355 North Park Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19132
Hartranft

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,050

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unit Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 3 BR/1 Bath Apt with Central AC, HW Floors, W/D, Dishwasher & More in Temple Area! Thorough painting to be completed prior to move-in!!
Convenient location blocks from Susquehanna-Dauphin BSL El station, directly next to bus stops, and easily accessible to regional rail! Close to food/shopping options and 3 blocks to Temple campus. Rite Aid conveniently located 2 blocks away.

Property Highlights:
- Will be painted throughout
- Central AC
- Washer/Dryer In-unit
- Dishwasher
- 1,000 Sq Ft
- Cats Case by Case
- Street Parking
- Water/Sewage INCLUDED
- Hardwood Floors
- Bath Tub

Available Now!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5969111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 have any available units?
2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 have?
Some of 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2355 N Park Ave Unit 2 has units with dishwashers.
