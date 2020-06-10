2334 Ellsworth Street

Amenities

House is traditionally a 3BR but is currently being lived in with 4 roommates as the finished, spacious basement has a door, 2 closets and window doubling as an optional bedroom for a fourth roommate. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and roof deck. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 15th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.