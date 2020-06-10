All apartments in Philadelphia
2334 Ellsworth Street

2334 Ellsworth Street · (901) 626-5525
Location

2334 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
House is traditionally a 3BR but is currently being lived in with 4 roommates as the finished, spacious basement has a door, 2 closets and window doubling as an optional bedroom for a fourth roommate. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and roof deck. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 15th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2334 Ellsworth Street have any available units?
2334 Ellsworth Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2334 Ellsworth Street have?
Some of 2334 Ellsworth Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2334 Ellsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
2334 Ellsworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 Ellsworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2334 Ellsworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 2334 Ellsworth Street offer parking?
No, 2334 Ellsworth Street does not offer parking.
Does 2334 Ellsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2334 Ellsworth Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 Ellsworth Street have a pool?
No, 2334 Ellsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 2334 Ellsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 2334 Ellsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 Ellsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 Ellsworth Street has units with dishwashers.
