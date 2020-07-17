2324 PEROT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to live in one of the more desirable blocks in Fairmount with PARKING! Enter into this charming home via kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample storage plus pantry! Step down into the sunken living room with gas fireplace and doors leading to brick patio in the rear of the property. Private parking located behind the yard. Lower level finished basement with plenty of room for storage. Travel up the spiral staircase to the 2nd floor which offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Top floor features 1 bedroom and full bath, washer/dryer plus access to the roof deck with skyline views! Central air throughout! Schedule your showings today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, conveniently close to public transportation, Broad Street, around the corner from Francisville Playground, and walkable to local favorites along Fairmount ave like Jacks Firehouse, Fare, Bar Hygge, Urban Saloon, Eastern State Penitentiary, ERA, Playmakers Sports Bar, Lee's Kitchen, iMunch Cafe, Brown Street Coffee, Angelino's, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Pizza Dads, Otto's Taproom, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.