All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2324 PEROT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2324 PEROT STREET
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:15 PM

2324 PEROT STREET

2324 Perot Street · (215) 467-4100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

2324 Perot Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Fairmount

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 916 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:Don't miss out on this wonderful opportunity to live in one of the more desirable blocks in Fairmount with PARKING! Enter into this charming home via kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and ample storage plus pantry! Step down into the sunken living room with gas fireplace and doors leading to brick patio in the rear of the property. Private parking located behind the yard. Lower level finished basement with plenty of room for storage. Travel up the spiral staircase to the 2nd floor which offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom with a tub/shower combo. Top floor features 1 bedroom and full bath, washer/dryer plus access to the roof deck with skyline views! Central air throughout! Schedule your showings today!About The Neighborhood:Located in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia, conveniently close to public transportation, Broad Street, around the corner from Francisville Playground, and walkable to local favorites along Fairmount ave like Jacks Firehouse, Fare, Bar Hygge, Urban Saloon, Eastern State Penitentiary, ERA, Playmakers Sports Bar, Lee's Kitchen, iMunch Cafe, Brown Street Coffee, Angelino's, Crime and Punishment Brewing Co., Pizza Dads, Otto's Taproom, and much more!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 PEROT STREET have any available units?
2324 PEROT STREET has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 PEROT STREET have?
Some of 2324 PEROT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 PEROT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2324 PEROT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 PEROT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 PEROT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2324 PEROT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2324 PEROT STREET offers parking.
Does 2324 PEROT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 PEROT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 PEROT STREET have a pool?
No, 2324 PEROT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2324 PEROT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2324 PEROT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 PEROT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2324 PEROT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2324 PEROT STREET?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ludlow Apartments
1101 Ludlow St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
The Franklin Residences
834 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Forest Station
450 Byberry Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19116
Lincoln Green
4000 Presidential Blvd
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Chestnut Terrace Apartments
7412 Stenton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19150
Morris Park Apartments
7310 Ruskin Road
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity