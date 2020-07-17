Amenities

Incredible Newly Rennovated Fishtown Apartment Available NOW! - Available now, at 2313 Frankford Ave, located in the desirable neighborhood of FIshtown, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This incredibly spacious, newly renovated apartment features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a private entrance, and a private patio!! The gorgeous kitchen comes equipped with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances dishwasher, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are open and bright, with plenty of windows that allow for natural sunlight; when desired. The bathrooms are sleek, modern, and comfortable. Washer/dryer in unit for your convenience and comfort! Plenty of on-street parking available!



** First, last, and security to move in**

Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/

All moving funds must be certified.

Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106

Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**



