Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2313 Frankford Ave.

2313 Frankford Avenue · (215) 383-1439
Location

2313 Frankford Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125
Fishtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2313 Frankford Ave. · Avail. now

$2,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Incredible Newly Rennovated Fishtown Apartment Available NOW! - Available now, at 2313 Frankford Ave, located in the desirable neighborhood of FIshtown, we have an incredible rental option for you to consider! This incredibly spacious, newly renovated apartment features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, a private entrance, and a private patio!! The gorgeous kitchen comes equipped with white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances dishwasher, and an abundance of cabinet/counter room. The rooms are open and bright, with plenty of windows that allow for natural sunlight; when desired. The bathrooms are sleek, modern, and comfortable. Washer/dryer in unit for your convenience and comfort! Plenty of on-street parking available!

** First, last, and security to move in**
Application for featured rentals can be found here: https://www.tcsmgt.com/featured-rentals/
All moving funds must be certified.
Certified check or money order can be delivered to 107 S. 2nd St. 3rd Floor. Philadelphia, PA. 19106
Office hours Monday-Friday, 9-5 **Drop box outside available for after hours**

(RLNE5866920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2313 Frankford Ave. have any available units?
2313 Frankford Ave. has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2313 Frankford Ave. have?
Some of 2313 Frankford Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2313 Frankford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2313 Frankford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2313 Frankford Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2313 Frankford Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2313 Frankford Ave. offer parking?
No, 2313 Frankford Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2313 Frankford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2313 Frankford Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2313 Frankford Ave. have a pool?
No, 2313 Frankford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2313 Frankford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2313 Frankford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2313 Frankford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2313 Frankford Ave. has units with dishwashers.
