2238 ELLSWORTH STREET

Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Here is a special opportunity to rent a beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment just one block south of Graduate Hospital on a quiet, tree-lined street. Boasting a large and open kitchen, living/dining room, this unit feels spacious and bright. The bedrooms are spacious and each have a closet. The kitchen includes stainless steel GE appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas range, bright white cabinets cabinets, white subway tile back splash and quartz counter top. You will also enjoy hardwood floors, central air and washer/dryer in unit. The Indego bike station is around the corner and it's a 15 minute walk or 5 minute Uber to Rittenhouse Square.*Sorry no pets