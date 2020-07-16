All apartments in Philadelphia
2238 ELLSWORTH STREET
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:20 AM

2238 ELLSWORTH STREET

2238 Ellsworth Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2238 Ellsworth Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Here is a special opportunity to rent a beautifully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment just one block south of Graduate Hospital on a quiet, tree-lined street. Boasting a large and open kitchen, living/dining room, this unit feels spacious and bright. The bedrooms are spacious and each have a closet. The kitchen includes stainless steel GE appliances including a dishwasher, microwave, refrigerator and gas range, bright white cabinets cabinets, white subway tile back splash and quartz counter top. You will also enjoy hardwood floors, central air and washer/dryer in unit. The Indego bike station is around the corner and it's a 15 minute walk or 5 minute Uber to Rittenhouse Square.*Sorry no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET have any available units?
2238 ELLSWORTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET have?
Some of 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2238 ELLSWORTH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET offer parking?
No, 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET have a pool?
No, 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2238 ELLSWORTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
