2214 LATONA STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Point Breeze home includes lots of original character and charm. *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* With a tiled front entry vestibule perfect for boots and coats, you can protect the hardwood floors in the living area from dirt and snow. The tall ceilings on the open concept first floor showcase a decorative mantel and wooden arch. The updated kitchen features new granite counters and glass backsplash, a refrigerator and gas oven range. Tenant welcome to install a dishwasher. Walk out back to enjoy a large patio. On the second floor are two freshly painted bedrooms plus the full bathroom, which includes a tub. A hall closet provides additional storage. The full unfinished basement provides more storage plus a full size washer and dryer.*Sorry, no pets