Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:37 PM

2214 LATONA STREET

2214 Latona Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2214 Latona Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Point Breeze home includes lots of original character and charm. *NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* With a tiled front entry vestibule perfect for boots and coats, you can protect the hardwood floors in the living area from dirt and snow. The tall ceilings on the open concept first floor showcase a decorative mantel and wooden arch. The updated kitchen features new granite counters and glass backsplash, a refrigerator and gas oven range. Tenant welcome to install a dishwasher. Walk out back to enjoy a large patio. On the second floor are two freshly painted bedrooms plus the full bathroom, which includes a tub. A hall closet provides additional storage. The full unfinished basement provides more storage plus a full size washer and dryer.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 LATONA STREET have any available units?
2214 LATONA STREET has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 LATONA STREET have?
Some of 2214 LATONA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 LATONA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2214 LATONA STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 LATONA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2214 LATONA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2214 LATONA STREET offer parking?
No, 2214 LATONA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2214 LATONA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2214 LATONA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 LATONA STREET have a pool?
No, 2214 LATONA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2214 LATONA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2214 LATONA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 LATONA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2214 LATONA STREET has units with dishwashers.
