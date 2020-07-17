220 N 63rd St 1B

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated some paid utils ice maker furnished range

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors ice maker oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Unit 1B Available 08/01/20 63rd Street - Property Id: 302782



Large Fully Furnishedand renovated 1 bedroom. Beautifully color HARDWOOD floor was recently refinished. Large

Frigidaire 26-cu ft Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker (EasyCare) Apartment is five minutes away from SEPTA 63rd Street station, 15 minutes away from Center City by train, and 10 minutes away from St. Joseph University by car.Large Fully Furnishedand renovated 1 bedroom. Beautifully color HARDWOOD floor was recently refinished. Large

Frigidaire 26-cu ft Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker (EasyCare) Apartment is five minutes away from SEPTA 63rd Street station, 15 minutes away from Center City by train, and 10 minutes away from St. Joseph University by car.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/220-n-63rd-st-philadelphia-pa-unit-1b/302782

Property Id 302782



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5939037)