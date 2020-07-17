All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

220 N 63rd St 1B

220 N 63rd St · (215) 341-8904
Location

220 N 63rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19139
Haddington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1B · Avail. Aug 1

$1,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
ice maker
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Unit 1B Available 08/01/20 63rd Street - Property Id: 302782

Large Fully Furnishedand renovated 1 bedroom. Beautifully color HARDWOOD floor was recently refinished. Large
Frigidaire 26-cu ft Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker (EasyCare) Apartment is five minutes away from SEPTA 63rd Street station, 15 minutes away from Center City by train, and 10 minutes away from St. Joseph University by car.Large Fully Furnishedand renovated 1 bedroom. Beautifully color HARDWOOD floor was recently refinished. Large
Frigidaire 26-cu ft Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker (EasyCare) Apartment is five minutes away from SEPTA 63rd Street station, 15 minutes away from Center City by train, and 10 minutes away from St. Joseph University by car.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/220-n-63rd-st-philadelphia-pa-unit-1b/302782
Property Id 302782

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5939037)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 N 63rd St 1B have any available units?
220 N 63rd St 1B has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 N 63rd St 1B have?
Some of 220 N 63rd St 1B's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 N 63rd St 1B currently offering any rent specials?
220 N 63rd St 1B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 N 63rd St 1B pet-friendly?
No, 220 N 63rd St 1B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 220 N 63rd St 1B offer parking?
No, 220 N 63rd St 1B does not offer parking.
Does 220 N 63rd St 1B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 N 63rd St 1B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 N 63rd St 1B have a pool?
No, 220 N 63rd St 1B does not have a pool.
Does 220 N 63rd St 1B have accessible units?
No, 220 N 63rd St 1B does not have accessible units.
Does 220 N 63rd St 1B have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 N 63rd St 1B does not have units with dishwashers.
