220 N 63rd St 1B

Amenities
Unit 1B Available 08/01/20 63rd Street - Property Id: 302782
Large Fully Furnishedand renovated 1 bedroom. Beautifully color HARDWOOD floor was recently refinished. Large
Frigidaire 26-cu ft Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker (EasyCare) Apartment is five minutes away from SEPTA 63rd Street station, 15 minutes away from Center City by train, and 10 minutes away from St. Joseph University by car.Large Fully Furnishedand renovated 1 bedroom. Beautifully color HARDWOOD floor was recently refinished. Large
Frigidaire 26-cu ft Side-By-Side Refrigerator with Single Ice Maker (EasyCare) Apartment is five minutes away from SEPTA 63rd Street station, 15 minutes away from Center City by train, and 10 minutes away from St. Joseph University by car.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/220-n-63rd-st-philadelphia-pa-unit-1b/302782
Property Id 302782
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5939037)