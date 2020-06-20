2145 E SERGEANT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss the chance to see this stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in East Kensington! This three story home features high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and central air. The first floor has an open floor plan that includes a powder room, then leads into a beautiful, elevated kitchen with an island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and access to the back patio. The finished basement can be used a fourth bedroom and has a full bathroom. The second floor includes two large bedrooms, one full bathroom and the laundry room. The third floor features the master suite with a walk in closet, full bathroom with double sinks, a wet bar with mini wine fridge, access to the rear deck with a spiral staircase up to the roof deck.*Sorry, no pets