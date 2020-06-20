All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:38 AM

2145 E SERGEANT STREET

2145 East Sergeant Street · (215) 735-7368
Location

2145 East Sergeant Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2128 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* Don't miss the chance to see this stunning 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom house in East Kensington! This three story home features high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, and central air. The first floor has an open floor plan that includes a powder room, then leads into a beautiful, elevated kitchen with an island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and access to the back patio. The finished basement can be used a fourth bedroom and has a full bathroom. The second floor includes two large bedrooms, one full bathroom and the laundry room. The third floor features the master suite with a walk in closet, full bathroom with double sinks, a wet bar with mini wine fridge, access to the rear deck with a spiral staircase up to the roof deck.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2145 E SERGEANT STREET have any available units?
2145 E SERGEANT STREET has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2145 E SERGEANT STREET have?
Some of 2145 E SERGEANT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2145 E SERGEANT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2145 E SERGEANT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2145 E SERGEANT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2145 E SERGEANT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2145 E SERGEANT STREET offer parking?
No, 2145 E SERGEANT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2145 E SERGEANT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2145 E SERGEANT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2145 E SERGEANT STREET have a pool?
No, 2145 E SERGEANT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2145 E SERGEANT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2145 E SERGEANT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2145 E SERGEANT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2145 E SERGEANT STREET has units with dishwashers.
