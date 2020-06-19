2139 E HAGERT STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Attention to detail and design was paramount in this newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with high-end finishes available for immediate lease. Enter this brand new bi-level unit into the beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a convection microwave and a double oven gas range) quartz countertops, and ample cabinet space. The kitchen opens onto the bright and cozy living room. A well size bedroom, full hall bath, and private patio complete this level. Down a flight of steps lies a very spacious bedroom with ensuite bath, washer dryer, and tons of storage space. Nest thermostat and video intercom for maximum comfort and convenience. A ~Walker~s Paradise~ with a 93 Walkscore this property is steps from the Philadelphia Brewing Company, Martha, Soup Kitchen, and Memphis Taproom as well as a short walk to the Berks Station. Please note: Property is available partially furnished.