All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 2139 E HAGERT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2139 E HAGERT STREET
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:42 AM

2139 E HAGERT STREET

2139 East Hagert Street · (267) 435-8015
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
East Kensington
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2139 East Hagert Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Attention to detail and design was paramount in this newly renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with high-end finishes available for immediate lease. Enter this brand new bi-level unit into the beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a convection microwave and a double oven gas range) quartz countertops, and ample cabinet space. The kitchen opens onto the bright and cozy living room. A well size bedroom, full hall bath, and private patio complete this level. Down a flight of steps lies a very spacious bedroom with ensuite bath, washer dryer, and tons of storage space. Nest thermostat and video intercom for maximum comfort and convenience. A ~Walker~s Paradise~ with a 93 Walkscore this property is steps from the Philadelphia Brewing Company, Martha, Soup Kitchen, and Memphis Taproom as well as a short walk to the Berks Station. Please note: Property is available partially furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 E HAGERT STREET have any available units?
2139 E HAGERT STREET has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2139 E HAGERT STREET have?
Some of 2139 E HAGERT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 E HAGERT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2139 E HAGERT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 E HAGERT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2139 E HAGERT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2139 E HAGERT STREET offer parking?
No, 2139 E HAGERT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2139 E HAGERT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2139 E HAGERT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 E HAGERT STREET have a pool?
No, 2139 E HAGERT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2139 E HAGERT STREET have accessible units?
No, 2139 E HAGERT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 E HAGERT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2139 E HAGERT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2139 E HAGERT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Vida Apartments
235 S 15th St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Summit Gardens
701 Summit Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
2130 Arch Street
2130 Arch St
Philadelphia, PA 19103
York North
1320 West Somerville Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19141
Workforce Homes 3 Kensington
4016 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St
Philadelphia, PA 19130

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity