2136 Elkins Ave

This lovely three bedroom, one bathroom townhouse sit on a quiet street by LaSalle University! Upon entry of the townhouse is a spacious living room with pristine hardwood flooring! Through the living room is the separate dining room with the continued hardwood flooring and custom chandelier. Off the dining room is the gorgeous kitchen with tiled flooring, custom white cabinets, granite countertops, custom backsplash, white appliances (fridge, dishwasher, stove), and more!



The upper level features three large bedrooms with the largest being the front bedroom with beautiful bay windows and hardwood flooring! The other two bedrooms have hardwood flooring and can each fit queen sized beds comfortably! The bathroom is in the hallway providing easy access for each bedroom. The bathroom features custom tiled flooring, modern vanity, custom light fixture, stone tiled shower stall, and more!



Sorry no pets allowed.



Conveniently located within a stone's throw of LaSalle University! Easy access to Broad St, Germantown Ave, Roosevelt Blvd., I-76, public transit, and more!



To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Property Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com



You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia



