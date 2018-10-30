All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2136 Elkins Ave

2136 Elkins Avenue · (267) 214-4297
Location

2136 Elkins Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19144
Logan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
This lovely three bedroom, one bathroom townhouse sit on a quiet street by LaSalle University! Upon entry of the townhouse is a spacious living room with pristine hardwood flooring! Through the living room is the separate dining room with the continued hardwood flooring and custom chandelier. Off the dining room is the gorgeous kitchen with tiled flooring, custom white cabinets, granite countertops, custom backsplash, white appliances (fridge, dishwasher, stove), and more!

The upper level features three large bedrooms with the largest being the front bedroom with beautiful bay windows and hardwood flooring! The other two bedrooms have hardwood flooring and can each fit queen sized beds comfortably! The bathroom is in the hallway providing easy access for each bedroom. The bathroom features custom tiled flooring, modern vanity, custom light fixture, stone tiled shower stall, and more!

Sorry no pets allowed.

Conveniently located within a stone's throw of LaSalle University! Easy access to Broad St, Germantown Ave, Roosevelt Blvd., I-76, public transit, and more!

To set up a showing of this property, please call/text Justin with Bay Property Management Group at 267-225-4041 or email Jnattrass@baymgmtgroup.com

You can apply for this home or get more information on our website www.baymgmtgroup.com/philadelphia

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5642565)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2136 Elkins Ave have any available units?
2136 Elkins Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2136 Elkins Ave have?
Some of 2136 Elkins Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2136 Elkins Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2136 Elkins Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2136 Elkins Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2136 Elkins Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2136 Elkins Ave offer parking?
No, 2136 Elkins Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2136 Elkins Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2136 Elkins Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2136 Elkins Ave have a pool?
No, 2136 Elkins Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2136 Elkins Ave have accessible units?
No, 2136 Elkins Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2136 Elkins Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2136 Elkins Ave has units with dishwashers.
