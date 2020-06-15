All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 19 2020 at 6:48 PM

2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE

2120 East Cheltenham Avenue · (215) 671-4710
Location

2120 East Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19124
Wissinoming

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This cozy 2 bedroom bungalow won't last. Enclosed porch and fenced in yard with covered patio provide so much more space to relax. Convenient location. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation all within walking distance.Owner, William H Lublin, is a PA licensed Real Estate Broker. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Applicants must meet credit specifications and income requirements to qualify. Requirements include first and last month's rent plus a security deposit equal to one month~s rent. Tenants are required to show proof of Renter~s Insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have any available units?
2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 E CHELTENHAM AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
