Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning fireplace e-payments online portal

Unit Amenities refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors fireplace oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly e-payments online portal

Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

Additional Amenities:

Resident roof deck



Antique Row is a quaint section of Philadelphia's Center City East Neighborhood, regarded as the city's most walkable neighborhood, with top ranking for both public transportation and bicycle transport, as well. An ideal destination for strolling and browsing for antiques, vintage items, apparel, books, crafts, furniture, and more.