Philadelphia, PA
2119 South 4th Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:42 AM

2119 South 4th Street

2119 S 4th St · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2119 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
Whitman

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
hot tub
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
This property is available starting August 8, 2019.

First floor apartment in a duplex (upstairs is also rented out). Building is in a safe and quiet neighborhood but 2 blocks from neighborhoods main business district with lots of shops, restaurants, grocery stores, banks, coffee houses.

Three miles from downtown, Northside, Oakland, Convention Center, ball fields. Very close to Route 28, Parkway East/West. One mile to 31st Street Studios.

Apartment is equipped with everything youd need: fully furnished with equipped kitchen, living room, bath, and bedroom. Linens and towels provided. Free, onsite washer & dryer facilities. All utilities included: water, heat, electric, WiFi. Other amenities include SPA robes, hair dryer, ironing board & iron, DVD player w/DVD library.

Minimum stay is one month with a $199 security deposit. If interested, do not respond to this ad ,instead contact me

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 South 4th Street have any available units?
2119 South 4th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 South 4th Street have?
Some of 2119 South 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 South 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2119 South 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 South 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2119 South 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2119 South 4th Street offer parking?
No, 2119 South 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2119 South 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2119 South 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 South 4th Street have a pool?
No, 2119 South 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2119 South 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 2119 South 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 South 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 South 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
