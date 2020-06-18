2119 South 4th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities hot tub internet access

This property is available starting August 8, 2019.



First floor apartment in a duplex (upstairs is also rented out). Building is in a safe and quiet neighborhood but 2 blocks from neighborhoods main business district with lots of shops, restaurants, grocery stores, banks, coffee houses.



Three miles from downtown, Northside, Oakland, Convention Center, ball fields. Very close to Route 28, Parkway East/West. One mile to 31st Street Studios.



Apartment is equipped with everything youd need: fully furnished with equipped kitchen, living room, bath, and bedroom. Linens and towels provided. Free, onsite washer & dryer facilities. All utilities included: water, heat, electric, WiFi. Other amenities include SPA robes, hair dryer, ironing board & iron, DVD player w/DVD library.



Minimum stay is one month with a $199 security deposit. If interested, do not respond to this ad ,instead contact me