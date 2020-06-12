All apartments in Philadelphia
2102 Verona Drive

2102 Verona Drive · (267) 322-2588
Location

2102 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Packer Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1705 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fully furnished bi-level 2 bedroom plus den/office located in beautiful Packer Park! This unit has endless windows and sunlight. High vaulted ceiling in the living room. Master bedroom has walk in closet and french doors to juliet balcony and master bath with stall shower, dual sinks and a full bath. Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This unit has a long driveway with a garage allowing 3 additional car parking.Condo fee included as well as snow removal and lawn maintenance. Fully furnished including - 2 Sofas in living room with rug and coffee table, 70" flat screen smart TV mounted on wall, dining room table and chairs and all kitchen appliances,dishes, pots and pans. 3 Bar stools for Granite countertop bar area. Queen size bed with pillow top mattress, night stand, dresser, vanity dresser and fan for second bedroom. King size bed with pillow top mattress, night stands, 55" flat screen tv mounted on wall in master bedroom, and shelving. Office furniture includes a powered stand up, sit down desk, with a monitor and printer, filing cabinet storage and shelving. Tool kit and beach chairs available in garage. Professionally managed by Slate Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Verona Drive have any available units?
2102 Verona Drive has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Verona Drive have?
Some of 2102 Verona Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Verona Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Verona Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Verona Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Verona Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2102 Verona Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2102 Verona Drive does offer parking.
Does 2102 Verona Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Verona Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Verona Drive have a pool?
No, 2102 Verona Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Verona Drive have accessible units?
No, 2102 Verona Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Verona Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Verona Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
