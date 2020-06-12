2102 Verona Drive

Amenities

This fully furnished bi-level 2 bedroom plus den/office located in beautiful Packer Park! This unit has endless windows and sunlight. High vaulted ceiling in the living room. Master bedroom has walk in closet and french doors to juliet balcony and master bath with stall shower, dual sinks and a full bath. Kitchen includes granite counters and stainless steel appliances. This unit has a long driveway with a garage allowing 3 additional car parking.Condo fee included as well as snow removal and lawn maintenance. Fully furnished including - 2 Sofas in living room with rug and coffee table, 70" flat screen smart TV mounted on wall, dining room table and chairs and all kitchen appliances,dishes, pots and pans. 3 Bar stools for Granite countertop bar area. Queen size bed with pillow top mattress, night stand, dresser, vanity dresser and fan for second bedroom. King size bed with pillow top mattress, night stands, 55" flat screen tv mounted on wall in master bedroom, and shelving. Office furniture includes a powered stand up, sit down desk, with a monitor and printer, filing cabinet storage and shelving. Tool kit and beach chairs available in garage. Professionally managed by Slate Property Management.