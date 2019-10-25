2102 Berges Street - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony cats allowed stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym

Bi-Level unit with Roof Deck

Bi-level upper Unit with Roof Deck, "newish" construction, completed in 2018,

with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and an incredible roof terrace with views of the Philadelphia skyline.



Unit contains family room with large windows, dining area and a kitchen with 42" cabinets with soft-close doors, quartz counters, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a center island. Full size washer / dryer stack included. All new stainless steel appliance set. High ceilings, glass partition wall, metal railings, tons of natural sunlight, outdoor spaces, casement windows, etc.



Enjoy the best of Fishtown shops, restaurants, and coffee houses all it has to offer! Walk to Frankford Avenue district. Restaurants and nightlife featuring Fette Sau, Johnny Brenda's, La Colombe,The Rocket Cat Cafe, Suraya, and City Fitness.