Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

2102 Berges Street - 2

2102 Berges Street · No Longer Available
Location

2102 Berges Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Amenities

Bi-Level unit with Roof Deck
Bi-level upper Unit with Roof Deck, "newish" construction, completed in 2018,
with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and an incredible roof terrace with views of the Philadelphia skyline.

Unit contains family room with large windows, dining area and a kitchen with 42" cabinets with soft-close doors, quartz counters, glass tile back splash, stainless steel appliances and a center island. Full size washer / dryer stack included. All new stainless steel appliance set. High ceilings, glass partition wall, metal railings, tons of natural sunlight, outdoor spaces, casement windows, etc.

Enjoy the best of Fishtown shops, restaurants, and coffee houses all it has to offer! Walk to Frankford Avenue district. Restaurants and nightlife featuring Fette Sau, Johnny Brenda's, La Colombe,The Rocket Cat Cafe, Suraya, and City Fitness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Berges Street - 2 have any available units?
2102 Berges Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2102 Berges Street - 2 have?
Some of 2102 Berges Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2102 Berges Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Berges Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Berges Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 Berges Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2102 Berges Street - 2 offer parking?
No, 2102 Berges Street - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 2102 Berges Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2102 Berges Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Berges Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 2102 Berges Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Berges Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 2102 Berges Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Berges Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Berges Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
