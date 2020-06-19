All apartments in Philadelphia
2045 N College Ave A
2045 N College Ave A

2045 North College Avenue · (267) 243-4652
Location

2045 North College Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Sharswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit Unit A · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
BiLevel 4 Bed 3.5 Bath with PRIVATE Backyard - Property Id: 236484

This is a must-see-- photos do not do this apartment any justice!

Be the first to live in this large bi-level apartment that has 4 beds, 3.5 baths, and features a private backyard.

Throughout the apartment, you will find unparalleled luxuries such as:
-Samsung washer and dryer
-includes living room flatscreen TV
-custom hardwood floors
-smart home ‘Ecobee' thermostats
-an elegant kitchen which include quartzite stone
-Bosch appliances
-imported European high-efficiency windows
-contemporary interior and exterior doors

All services are high performance which will produce a lower monthly utility bill. With the quality and uniqueness of all the elements that were used to construct this property, there is nothing else on the market that comes close to what is offered here.

For utilities, you'll pay electric, cooking gas, and water.
The owner pays for trash pick up.

To move in, a 1-month security deposit, first month, and last will be due.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236484
Property Id 236484

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5801690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2045 N College Ave A have any available units?
2045 N College Ave A has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2045 N College Ave A have?
Some of 2045 N College Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2045 N College Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
2045 N College Ave A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2045 N College Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 2045 N College Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2045 N College Ave A offer parking?
No, 2045 N College Ave A does not offer parking.
Does 2045 N College Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2045 N College Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2045 N College Ave A have a pool?
No, 2045 N College Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 2045 N College Ave A have accessible units?
No, 2045 N College Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 2045 N College Ave A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2045 N College Ave A has units with dishwashers.
