2045 N College Ave A

BiLevel 4 Bed 3.5 Bath with PRIVATE Backyard - Property Id: 236484



This is a must-see-- photos do not do this apartment any justice!



Be the first to live in this large bi-level apartment that has 4 beds, 3.5 baths, and features a private backyard.



Throughout the apartment, you will find unparalleled luxuries such as:

-Samsung washer and dryer

-includes living room flatscreen TV

-custom hardwood floors

-smart home ‘Ecobee' thermostats

-an elegant kitchen which include quartzite stone

-Bosch appliances

-imported European high-efficiency windows

-contemporary interior and exterior doors



All services are high performance which will produce a lower monthly utility bill. With the quality and uniqueness of all the elements that were used to construct this property, there is nothing else on the market that comes close to what is offered here.



For utilities, you'll pay electric, cooking gas, and water.

The owner pays for trash pick up.



To move in, a 1-month security deposit, first month, and last will be due.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236484

No Dogs Allowed



