2034 TASKER STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This gorgeous Point Breeze home is available! This 2-story single family home is complete with hardwood floors, beautiful granite and tiling, stainless steel appliances, plush wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs, and a private outdoor space out back. Enter into the large family room, and the open floor plan leads right back to the kitchen and patio door. You'll love the open, yet cozy feel that this space offers. The kitchen is brightly lit, and features warm toned wooden cabinetry complimented by the granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There's also a half bath branching out from the kitchen, for added convenience. Downstairs, the large finished basement offers lots of clean storage, and could also be a comfortable media or playroom. The laundry room is also in the basement, with full size washer and dryer installed. Upstairs, the main hallway stretches between the two great bedrooms (one with walk-in-closet), with the updated bathroom between them. Each bedroom has plush, clean carpeting and large windows for lots of natural light.About The Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Point Breeze neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, electricity, cable/internet.