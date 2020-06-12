All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:02 PM

2034 TASKER STREET

2034 Tasker Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

2034 Tasker Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Point Breeze

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing.Available Early September:This gorgeous Point Breeze home is available! This 2-story single family home is complete with hardwood floors, beautiful granite and tiling, stainless steel appliances, plush wall-to-wall carpeting upstairs, and a private outdoor space out back. Enter into the large family room, and the open floor plan leads right back to the kitchen and patio door. You'll love the open, yet cozy feel that this space offers. The kitchen is brightly lit, and features warm toned wooden cabinetry complimented by the granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. There's also a half bath branching out from the kitchen, for added convenience. Downstairs, the large finished basement offers lots of clean storage, and could also be a comfortable media or playroom. The laundry room is also in the basement, with full size washer and dryer installed. Upstairs, the main hallway stretches between the two great bedrooms (one with walk-in-closet), with the updated bathroom between them. Each bedroom has plush, clean carpeting and large windows for lots of natural light.About The Neighborhood:You'll have no shortage of great local places to explore in the trendy Point Breeze neighborhood. Walking distance from the BSL, and close to favorites like the South Philadelphia Tap Room, American Sardine Bar, Second District Brewing Co., Green Eggs Cafe, Columbus Square, and Passyunk Ave for boutique shopping and brunch.Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 TASKER STREET have any available units?
2034 TASKER STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 TASKER STREET have?
Some of 2034 TASKER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 TASKER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2034 TASKER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 TASKER STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 TASKER STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2034 TASKER STREET offer parking?
No, 2034 TASKER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2034 TASKER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2034 TASKER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 TASKER STREET have a pool?
No, 2034 TASKER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2034 TASKER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2034 TASKER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 TASKER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 TASKER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
