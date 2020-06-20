Sign Up
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
2007 FITZWATER STREET
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:04 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2007 FITZWATER STREET
2007 Fitzwater Street
·
(215) 465-3733
Location
2007 Fitzwater Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
Studio
Unit THIRD · Avail. now
$835
Click to see floorplan
Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have any available units?
2007 FITZWATER STREET has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Philadelphia Rent Report
.
Is 2007 FITZWATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2007 FITZWATER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 FITZWATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Philadelphia
.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET offer parking?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have a pool?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
