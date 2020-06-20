All apartments in Philadelphia
2007 FITZWATER STREET.
2007 FITZWATER STREET
Last updated June 20 2020 at 5:04 PM

2007 FITZWATER STREET

2007 Fitzwater Street · (215) 465-3733
Location

2007 Fitzwater Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

Studio

Unit THIRD · Avail. now

$835

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have any available units?
2007 FITZWATER STREET has a unit available for $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
Is 2007 FITZWATER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2007 FITZWATER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2007 FITZWATER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET offer parking?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have a pool?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have accessible units?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2007 FITZWATER STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 2007 FITZWATER STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

