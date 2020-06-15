200 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

Available now! Pristine and immaculate 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath Society Hill masterpiece built in 1837 and designed by Thomas U. Walter, founding member of the American Institute of Architects, now completely restored from top to bottom in all its historic glory. Features range from beautiful wood floorings to a unique, custom wood and steel circular stairway, 6 zoned HVAC, tremendous light from all three exposures, an elevator and newer kitchen, bathrooms and mechanicals. Be greeted by this handsome restored corner facade on a beautiful tree lined block with shutters and charming red brick sidewalk. Step into the foyer entrance offering a beautiful limestone floor, coat closet and custom stonework wall. The living room features a soaring ceiling, wood burning fireplace, many windows and a built-in wet bar. Next you'll find the formal dining room with a tile floor and contemporary powder room. The beautiful, all-new kitchen is equipped for any mastery recipe with its granite countertops, Subzero and Wolf stainless steel appliances, island bar counter, tile backsplash and abundance of cabinetry. Dine al fresco on your private brick and slate patio, which also has steps that lead down to the lower level. This lower level is an open den with exposed brick, a wall of closets and a storage/mechanical room with laundry hookups. On the second floor you'll find two bedroom suites, both with refinished pine floors, several windows, tremendous closet space and all-new full modern bathrooms featuring tile floors, stall showers, double vanities with granite countertops and Kohler fixtures. The third floor features two additional bedroom suites and a laundry room off the hall with hookups. The fourth floor offers two bedrooms, a full bathroom off the hall, and access to a pull-down attic. Fantastic scale, condition and character radiate in this spacious beauty, located in a historic area right off Headhouse Square, Penns Landing and everything Society Hill has to offer. AKA address is 300 S 2nd.