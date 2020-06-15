All apartments in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA
200 SPRUCE STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:11 AM

200 SPRUCE STREET

200 Spruce Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

200 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Society Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 6 Bath · 3075 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
Available now! Pristine and immaculate 6 bedroom, 5.5 bath Society Hill masterpiece built in 1837 and designed by Thomas U. Walter, founding member of the American Institute of Architects, now completely restored from top to bottom in all its historic glory. Features range from beautiful wood floorings to a unique, custom wood and steel circular stairway, 6 zoned HVAC, tremendous light from all three exposures, an elevator and newer kitchen, bathrooms and mechanicals. Be greeted by this handsome restored corner facade on a beautiful tree lined block with shutters and charming red brick sidewalk. Step into the foyer entrance offering a beautiful limestone floor, coat closet and custom stonework wall. The living room features a soaring ceiling, wood burning fireplace, many windows and a built-in wet bar. Next you'll find the formal dining room with a tile floor and contemporary powder room. The beautiful, all-new kitchen is equipped for any mastery recipe with its granite countertops, Subzero and Wolf stainless steel appliances, island bar counter, tile backsplash and abundance of cabinetry. Dine al fresco on your private brick and slate patio, which also has steps that lead down to the lower level. This lower level is an open den with exposed brick, a wall of closets and a storage/mechanical room with laundry hookups. On the second floor you'll find two bedroom suites, both with refinished pine floors, several windows, tremendous closet space and all-new full modern bathrooms featuring tile floors, stall showers, double vanities with granite countertops and Kohler fixtures. The third floor features two additional bedroom suites and a laundry room off the hall with hookups. The fourth floor offers two bedrooms, a full bathroom off the hall, and access to a pull-down attic. Fantastic scale, condition and character radiate in this spacious beauty, located in a historic area right off Headhouse Square, Penns Landing and everything Society Hill has to offer. AKA address is 300 S 2nd.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
200 SPRUCE STREET has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 200 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
200 SPRUCE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 200 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 200 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
No, 200 SPRUCE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 200 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 200 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 200 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 200 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 200 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
