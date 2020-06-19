All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1923 FERNON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1923 FERNON STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:40 PM

1923 FERNON STREET

1923 Fernon Street · (215) 607-6007
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Point Breeze
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1923 Fernon Street, Philadelphia, PA 19145
Point Breeze

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1423 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
bbq/grill
Located next to Ralph Brooks Park and a block from the community garden, this home is situated on a quiet street. Once inside the home features hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting and large windows. The kitchen is complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled back splash and access to a rear yard large enough to host a BBQ. The second floor features two light filled bedrooms with ample closet space, and a full tiled bath with tub and shower. The third floor hosts a large master suite with walk in closet, trey ceiling with lighting, a large deck off the master bedroom, a full bath with separate Jacuzzi tub and stall shower with dual shower heads and a frame less glass enclosure. There is also a full finished basement, with full tiled bath for your comfort & convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 FERNON STREET have any available units?
1923 FERNON STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 FERNON STREET have?
Some of 1923 FERNON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 FERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1923 FERNON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 FERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1923 FERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1923 FERNON STREET offer parking?
No, 1923 FERNON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1923 FERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1923 FERNON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 FERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 1923 FERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1923 FERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1923 FERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 FERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 FERNON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1923 FERNON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Juniper East
1329 Lombard Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
Leverington Court Apartments
631 Leverington Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128
The Willows
1330 Foulkrod Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
Arrive University City
3601 Market St
Philadelphia, PA 19104
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd
Philadelphia, PA 19119
Workforce Homes East of Broad
4000 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Algon Flats
7810 Algon Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19111
Wharton Street Lofts
1148 Wharton Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity