1923 FERNON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities community garden bbq/grill

Located next to Ralph Brooks Park and a block from the community garden, this home is situated on a quiet street. Once inside the home features hardwood flooring throughout, recessed lighting and large windows. The kitchen is complete with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, tiled back splash and access to a rear yard large enough to host a BBQ. The second floor features two light filled bedrooms with ample closet space, and a full tiled bath with tub and shower. The third floor hosts a large master suite with walk in closet, trey ceiling with lighting, a large deck off the master bedroom, a full bath with separate Jacuzzi tub and stall shower with dual shower heads and a frame less glass enclosure. There is also a full finished basement, with full tiled bath for your comfort & convenience.