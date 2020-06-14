All apartments in Philadelphia
1923 E LETTERLY STREET
1923 E LETTERLY STREET

1923 East Letterly Street · (610) 399-5100
Location

1923 East Letterly Street, Philadelphia, PA 19125
East Kensington

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1818 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
bbq/grill
internet access
Welcome to 1923 E Letterly Street! Available when you are: 3 story Kensington home with Roof Top Deck over looking the stunning Philadelphia skyline! Natural sunlight fills this 3 story home making for clean bright rooms in this two year old single family home. Enter through the main living area, where you'll see the stairway to the top floors, and all the way back through the kitchen to the back door. The light hardwood floors help to brighten the space, and enhance the overall atmosphere of the home. Continue back through the first floor to the dining area, with access to a FULL basement with optional bedroom/office/storage area, bathroom, washer and dryer and spacious sitting area. Walk through the kitchen to the back door and out to the patio, equipped with a gas grill. The kitchen has all new appliances and granite counter tops. Walk upstairs to the 2nd floor with two good size bedrooms and a full bath. Take the next set of steps to the third floor master bedroom and over sized bath with double sided shower. Finally, walk up to the roof top deck and enjoy the spectacular views while relaxing on furnished patio furniture and entertaining your family and friends! Generally, first month and one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per tenant/applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted ($500/dog and $250/cat). Owner will supply alarm system for peace of mind. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, telephone, cable/internet. Close to public transportation routes.~~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1923 E LETTERLY STREET have any available units?
1923 E LETTERLY STREET has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1923 E LETTERLY STREET have?
Some of 1923 E LETTERLY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1923 E LETTERLY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1923 E LETTERLY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1923 E LETTERLY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1923 E LETTERLY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1923 E LETTERLY STREET offer parking?
No, 1923 E LETTERLY STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1923 E LETTERLY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1923 E LETTERLY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1923 E LETTERLY STREET have a pool?
No, 1923 E LETTERLY STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1923 E LETTERLY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1923 E LETTERLY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1923 E LETTERLY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1923 E LETTERLY STREET has units with dishwashers.
