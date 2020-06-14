Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill internet access

Welcome to 1923 E Letterly Street! Available when you are: 3 story Kensington home with Roof Top Deck over looking the stunning Philadelphia skyline! Natural sunlight fills this 3 story home making for clean bright rooms in this two year old single family home. Enter through the main living area, where you'll see the stairway to the top floors, and all the way back through the kitchen to the back door. The light hardwood floors help to brighten the space, and enhance the overall atmosphere of the home. Continue back through the first floor to the dining area, with access to a FULL basement with optional bedroom/office/storage area, bathroom, washer and dryer and spacious sitting area. Walk through the kitchen to the back door and out to the patio, equipped with a gas grill. The kitchen has all new appliances and granite counter tops. Walk upstairs to the 2nd floor with two good size bedrooms and a full bath. Take the next set of steps to the third floor master bedroom and over sized bath with double sided shower. Finally, walk up to the roof top deck and enjoy the spectacular views while relaxing on furnished patio furniture and entertaining your family and friends! Generally, first month and one month security deposit due at lease signing. $45 application fee per tenant/applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional deposit, if accepted ($500/dog and $250/cat). Owner will supply alarm system for peace of mind. Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, telephone, cable/internet. Close to public transportation routes.~~