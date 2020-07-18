191 BALDWIN STREET

Amenities

Available September 1st! Desirable Manayunk Location, 2000 plus square footage. Quaint Street, Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental opportunity! Enjoy the easy maintenance of hardwood floors throughout! Foyer entrance, living room, dining area, NEW bright eat-in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances Tile and mosaic designed back-splash and tile floor. Main floor laundry, tons of original character kitchen exits outside to your covered deck and back yard area. Spacious bedrooms, over-sized tile baths, stall shower, plenty of closet space throughout. Extra storage in the basement, short walk to Main Street's restaurants, shops, bars and nightlife entertainment. Close to public transportation, major roads and college universities. Easy access to City Avenue, I-76, Kelly Drive. Short commute/train ride into Philly and King of Prussia!