All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 191 BALDWIN STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
191 BALDWIN STREET
Last updated July 12 2020 at 1:10 AM

191 BALDWIN STREET

191 Baldwin Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Manayunk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

191 Baldwin Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available September 1st! Desirable Manayunk Location, 2000 plus square footage. Quaint Street, Spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath rental opportunity! Enjoy the easy maintenance of hardwood floors throughout! Foyer entrance, living room, dining area, NEW bright eat-in kitchen. Stainless steel appliances Tile and mosaic designed back-splash and tile floor. Main floor laundry, tons of original character kitchen exits outside to your covered deck and back yard area. Spacious bedrooms, over-sized tile baths, stall shower, plenty of closet space throughout. Extra storage in the basement, short walk to Main Street's restaurants, shops, bars and nightlife entertainment. Close to public transportation, major roads and college universities. Easy access to City Avenue, I-76, Kelly Drive. Short commute/train ride into Philly and King of Prussia!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 191 BALDWIN STREET have any available units?
191 BALDWIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 191 BALDWIN STREET have?
Some of 191 BALDWIN STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 191 BALDWIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
191 BALDWIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 191 BALDWIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 191 BALDWIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 191 BALDWIN STREET offer parking?
No, 191 BALDWIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 191 BALDWIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 191 BALDWIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 191 BALDWIN STREET have a pool?
No, 191 BALDWIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 191 BALDWIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 191 BALDWIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 191 BALDWIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 191 BALDWIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Textile Lofts
2115 South Street
Philadelphia, PA 19146
Vista
2805 N 47th St
Philadelphia, PA 19131
Workforce Homes 3 Temple
4006 N 7th St
Philadelphia, PA 19140
Green Street Apartments
2113 Green St
Philadelphia, PA 19130
English Manor
243 W Tulpehocken St
Philadelphia, PA 19144
Edgewood Apartments
1508 West Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19132
PS Homes West
6222 Chestnut Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139
Croydon Hall Apartments
241 South 49th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19139

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PAMarlton, NJCamden, NJHorsham, PA
Hatboro, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareCobbs CreekSomerton
Hunting ParkRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
FrankfordUniversity City

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University