Last updated May 28 2020 at 10:45 PM

1824 WILDER STREET

1824 Wilder Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1824 Wilder Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1382 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come see this beautiful, fully renovated home on a fantastic quiet street in Point Breeze. The front facade is brand new as is everything else in this house! As you walk in you are greeted by a very spacious living room, tall ceilings, recessed lighting with LED lights, and contemporary new flooring. The living room affords various floor plans and layouts to suit your furniture. The living room naturally flows to a dining room area. This home also features the extreme convenience of having a powder room on the main floor! The beautiful L-shaped kitchen features gray shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher and a full size refrigerator. The kitchen also features granite countertops and a beautiful tile backsplash. From the kitchen you have a spacious and private maintenance-free backyard. Downstairs you have a finished basement with good height ceilings perfect for additional space to entertain. In the back of the basement you have a full size washer and dryer as well as your brand new HVAC system for gas heat and central air conditioning. Upstairs on the second floor you will find three bedrooms perfect for a master in the front, an office/nursery/den in the middle and a guest bedroom in the back. The top floor also has a full hall bath with a stand up shower stall featuring truly luxurious finishes. This home is a walker's paradise with a walk score of 90 where daily errands don't require a car! This home is nicely situated close to Passyunk Square and the Broad Street subway line and also close to Lincoln Square as well as Wharton Square Park. Schedule your showing today! Tenant pays all utilities, $50 flat fee monthly for water. Virtual Tour : https://drive.google.com/file/d/13I9cTjUR5Laa5rVrwfpwXwZ8Xg2xL_w8/view?usp=sharing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 WILDER STREET have any available units?
1824 WILDER STREET has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 WILDER STREET have?
Some of 1824 WILDER STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 WILDER STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1824 WILDER STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 WILDER STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1824 WILDER STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1824 WILDER STREET offer parking?
No, 1824 WILDER STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1824 WILDER STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 WILDER STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 WILDER STREET have a pool?
No, 1824 WILDER STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1824 WILDER STREET have accessible units?
No, 1824 WILDER STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 WILDER STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 WILDER STREET has units with dishwashers.
