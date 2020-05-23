1824 WILDER STREET

Amenities

Come see this beautiful, fully renovated home on a fantastic quiet street in Point Breeze. The front facade is brand new as is everything else in this house! As you walk in you are greeted by a very spacious living room, tall ceilings, recessed lighting with LED lights, and contemporary new flooring. The living room affords various floor plans and layouts to suit your furniture. The living room naturally flows to a dining room area. This home also features the extreme convenience of having a powder room on the main floor! The beautiful L-shaped kitchen features gray shaker style cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with a gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher and a full size refrigerator. The kitchen also features granite countertops and a beautiful tile backsplash. From the kitchen you have a spacious and private maintenance-free backyard. Downstairs you have a finished basement with good height ceilings perfect for additional space to entertain. In the back of the basement you have a full size washer and dryer as well as your brand new HVAC system for gas heat and central air conditioning. Upstairs on the second floor you will find three bedrooms perfect for a master in the front, an office/nursery/den in the middle and a guest bedroom in the back. The top floor also has a full hall bath with a stand up shower stall featuring truly luxurious finishes. This home is a walker's paradise with a walk score of 90 where daily errands don't require a car! This home is nicely situated close to Passyunk Square and the Broad Street subway line and also close to Lincoln Square as well as Wharton Square Park. Schedule your showing today! Tenant pays all utilities, $50 flat fee monthly for water. Virtual Tour : https://drive.google.com/file/d/13I9cTjUR5Laa5rVrwfpwXwZ8Xg2xL_w8/view?usp=sharing