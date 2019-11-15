1818 WILLINGTON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool table internet access media room

Available 08/07/20 Located in the Temple University neighborhood, this property is only blocks from popular destinations such as all Temple University academic buildings, the Liacouras Center, the Draught Horse Pub, the Avenue North Shopping Complex and Theater, and more! This massive single family home, located on the quiet 1800 block of Willington St, is a must have for a large group of undergrad students. Complete with front porch, back patio, and unfinished basement with pool table, you always have room for guests! The house features large bedrooms, modern bathrooms, washer and dryer, and plenty of living space. There is an eat-in kitchen and living room! Rear patio access though common area. This will be one of the first houses to come off the market this year! This 6 bed 3 bath rental is available starting 2020-08-07. Do not miss your chance to rent this unit, schedule a viewing today! Photos are example photos and are not completely representative of the product.



(RLNE5714654)