1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE

A very rare opportunity to to live in a penthouse studio over looking Rittenhouse Square. Be one of the first to live in this recently renovated space which has arguably the best views in the city. Views to the West, North, and East. Walk right into a contemporary and sleek kitchen with Quartz countertops, stainless steal appliances, high gloss soft close cabinets, a large under mount sink, glass subway tile backsplash, garbage disposal, and a generously sized pantry. In the living space you will find built in cabinets for clothes with a quartz countertop, a closet with plenty of room for long coats, shirts, dresses, etc.. The Bathroom is perhaps the highlight of this studio. Enter through a gorgeous barn door and into a bathroom which includes an LG Washer/Dryer, cabinets for storage, a wood countertop for folding, a beautiful vanity, a sizable medicine cabinet and to top it all off an extremely luxurious custom shower with a 10 inch rainfall shower head, glass doors, and pebble floor tile. There is recessed lighting and brand new wood floors throughout the studio plus stylish window treatments. Although this is a studio, unlike many condos, it has it all. The layout is ideal for a studio with room for a bed and a separate sitting area. This is truly a must see studio! Again, be one of the first to live in this contemporary retreat among the sky scrapers of Philadelphia! Water, gas, electric, AC, Heat included in rent! Beautifully located at the quiet, south side of Rittenhouse Square, the Rittenhouse Savoy offers glorious park-side living in Philadelphia's most sought-after neighborhood. The handsome 1950s building welcomes visitors with a midcentury modern lobby, and residents enjoy 24-hour desk services, a spectacular brand new sun deck with panoramic views and fitness center. Short walk to UPENN, Drexel University, Chop, Jefferson Hospital, 30th Street Station, central business district, Kimmel Center, Schuylkill River Park, high-end retail and Philadelphia's best bars, cafes, and restaurants. No Dogs. July or August move in.