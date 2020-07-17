All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE

1810 Rittenhouse Square · (610) 615-5400
Location

1810 Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 2102 · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
lobby
A very rare opportunity to to live in a penthouse studio over looking Rittenhouse Square. Be one of the first to live in this recently renovated space which has arguably the best views in the city. Views to the West, North, and East. Walk right into a contemporary and sleek kitchen with Quartz countertops, stainless steal appliances, high gloss soft close cabinets, a large under mount sink, glass subway tile backsplash, garbage disposal, and a generously sized pantry. In the living space you will find built in cabinets for clothes with a quartz countertop, a closet with plenty of room for long coats, shirts, dresses, etc.. The Bathroom is perhaps the highlight of this studio. Enter through a gorgeous barn door and into a bathroom which includes an LG Washer/Dryer, cabinets for storage, a wood countertop for folding, a beautiful vanity, a sizable medicine cabinet and to top it all off an extremely luxurious custom shower with a 10 inch rainfall shower head, glass doors, and pebble floor tile. There is recessed lighting and brand new wood floors throughout the studio plus stylish window treatments. Although this is a studio, unlike many condos, it has it all. The layout is ideal for a studio with room for a bed and a separate sitting area. This is truly a must see studio! Again, be one of the first to live in this contemporary retreat among the sky scrapers of Philadelphia! Water, gas, electric, AC, Heat included in rent! Beautifully located at the quiet, south side of Rittenhouse Square, the Rittenhouse Savoy offers glorious park-side living in Philadelphia's most sought-after neighborhood. The handsome 1950s building welcomes visitors with a midcentury modern lobby, and residents enjoy 24-hour desk services, a spectacular brand new sun deck with panoramic views and fitness center. Short walk to UPENN, Drexel University, Chop, Jefferson Hospital, 30th Street Station, central business district, Kimmel Center, Schuylkill River Park, high-end retail and Philadelphia's best bars, cafes, and restaurants. No Dogs. July or August move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have any available units?
1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have?
Some of 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE offer parking?
No, 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 RITTENHOUSE SQUARE does not have units with dishwashers.
