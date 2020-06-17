All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:41 PM

1737 PAGE STREET

1737 Page Street · (215) 474-7741
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1737 Page Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
North Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home with a finished basement sits on a quiet block just minutes away from Center City. The home offers a living room, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer, half bath and backyard on the first floor. The second level offers 3 nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans and closets and a full bath. The finished basement offers a full bath and a great space for relaxation. Jump on the Broad Street Line to head into the City, less than 5 miles away. Less than 1 mile from Temple University, Liacouras Center, Bank of America & Citizens Bank, Fresh Grocer and many more shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 PAGE STREET have any available units?
1737 PAGE STREET has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 PAGE STREET have?
Some of 1737 PAGE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 PAGE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1737 PAGE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 PAGE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1737 PAGE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1737 PAGE STREET offer parking?
No, 1737 PAGE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1737 PAGE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1737 PAGE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 PAGE STREET have a pool?
No, 1737 PAGE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1737 PAGE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1737 PAGE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 PAGE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 PAGE STREET has units with dishwashers.
