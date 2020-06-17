1737 PAGE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher ceiling fan range oven refrigerator

This 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home with a finished basement sits on a quiet block just minutes away from Center City. The home offers a living room, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer, half bath and backyard on the first floor. The second level offers 3 nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans and closets and a full bath. The finished basement offers a full bath and a great space for relaxation. Jump on the Broad Street Line to head into the City, less than 5 miles away. Less than 1 mile from Temple University, Liacouras Center, Bank of America & Citizens Bank, Fresh Grocer and many more shopping centers.