1723 PINE STREET

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in a beautiful building on Pine Street will not last long! Located on the second floor, the living room/kitchen has impressively high ceilings with recessed lighting and an open floor plan large enough to fit any size furniture! The kitchen includes a garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric stove/oven. Washer/Dryer is located in the hallway just off of the living room area. Each bedroom has tall south facing windows that provide tons of natural light and each have a closet. The full bathroom is also located in the hallway between the two bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout and newly installs mini split systems will keep you cool!*Sorry, no pets*Water included*Tenant responsible for electric