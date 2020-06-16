All apartments in Philadelphia
1723 PINE STREET
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:31 PM

1723 PINE STREET

1723 Pine Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1723 Pine Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* This spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in a beautiful building on Pine Street will not last long! Located on the second floor, the living room/kitchen has impressively high ceilings with recessed lighting and an open floor plan large enough to fit any size furniture! The kitchen includes a garbage disposal, dishwasher, refrigerator, and electric stove/oven. Washer/Dryer is located in the hallway just off of the living room area. Each bedroom has tall south facing windows that provide tons of natural light and each have a closet. The full bathroom is also located in the hallway between the two bedrooms. Ceiling fans throughout and newly installs mini split systems will keep you cool!*Sorry, no pets*Water included*Tenant responsible for electric

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 1723 PINE STREET have any available units?
1723 PINE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1723 PINE STREET have?
Some of 1723 PINE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1723 PINE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1723 PINE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1723 PINE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1723 PINE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1723 PINE STREET offer parking?
No, 1723 PINE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1723 PINE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1723 PINE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1723 PINE STREET have a pool?
No, 1723 PINE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1723 PINE STREET have accessible units?
No, 1723 PINE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1723 PINE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1723 PINE STREET has units with dishwashers.
