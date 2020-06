Amenities

**Check out the virtual tour!** Don't miss this very large three bedroom home in the Newbold area. Pine floors throughout with plenty of closet space. Central air and radiator heating! Modern kitchen with dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal, and refrigerator. Back room behind the kitchen is a great room for computer or breakfast room. Large dining room and a finished basement. A with full sized washer and dryer. Plenty of natural light and every room has high hat lighting. The bathroom is large and is a four piece bathroom. Walk in closet in the hallway. Walking distance to Passyunk Crossing and very transit oriented. This is one to see! Click on the movie icon to see the virtual tour.