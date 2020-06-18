1707 Wallace St #2F

Amenities
Spacious 2BR/1.5BTH Bi-level w/ HW Floors, W/D, A/C - AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST:
Spacious bi-level apartment with great amenities featuring 1.5 baths, HW floors, Hi ceiling, sunny southern exposure in both the living room and bedroom, central air, washer/dryer, and new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Den is large enough to be used as an office, nursery, childs room or guest room. This apartment is located a short walk to the park, the parkway, the museums, and center city. It is also convenient to shopping, restaurants, other neighborhood services, public transportation, and all downtown expressways.
Please note that APPOINTMENTS CAN ONLY BE MADE BY PHONE Our number is 215-545-7007. If you are sending us an email, please include your phone number.
To see our other listings click here: http www.propertymanagementgroup.com
Follow our listings on Twitter: http www.twitter.com/pmgrealty.
PMG Realty.
311 S. 13th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215 545-7007
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5734686)