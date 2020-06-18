1707 Wallace St #2F

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Spacious 2BR/1.5BTH Bi-level w/ HW Floors, W/D, A/C - AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST:



Spacious bi-level apartment with great amenities featuring 1.5 baths, HW floors, Hi ceiling, sunny southern exposure in both the living room and bedroom, central air, washer/dryer, and new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Den is large enough to be used as an office, nursery, childs room or guest room. This apartment is located a short walk to the park, the parkway, the museums, and center city. It is also convenient to shopping, restaurants, other neighborhood services, public transportation, and all downtown expressways.



Please note that APPOINTMENTS CAN ONLY BE MADE BY PHONE Our number is 215-545-7007. If you are sending us an email, please include your phone number.



To see our other listings click here: http www.propertymanagementgroup.com

Follow our listings on Twitter: http www.twitter.com/pmgrealty.



PMG Realty.

311 S. 13th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

215 545-7007



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5734686)