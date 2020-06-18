All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1707 Wallace St #2F

1707 Wallace Street · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Wallace Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Spring Garden

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Spacious 2BR/1.5BTH Bi-level w/ HW Floors, W/D, A/C - AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST:

Spacious bi-level apartment with great amenities featuring 1.5 baths, HW floors, Hi ceiling, sunny southern exposure in both the living room and bedroom, central air, washer/dryer, and new kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Den is large enough to be used as an office, nursery, childs room or guest room. This apartment is located a short walk to the park, the parkway, the museums, and center city. It is also convenient to shopping, restaurants, other neighborhood services, public transportation, and all downtown expressways.

Please note that APPOINTMENTS CAN ONLY BE MADE BY PHONE Our number is 215-545-7007. If you are sending us an email, please include your phone number.

To see our other listings click here: http www.propertymanagementgroup.com
Follow our listings on Twitter: http www.twitter.com/pmgrealty.

PMG Realty.
311 S. 13th St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107
215 545-7007

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5734686)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Wallace St #2F have any available units?
1707 Wallace St #2F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Wallace St #2F have?
Some of 1707 Wallace St #2F's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Wallace St #2F currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Wallace St #2F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Wallace St #2F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Wallace St #2F is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Wallace St #2F offer parking?
No, 1707 Wallace St #2F does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Wallace St #2F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1707 Wallace St #2F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Wallace St #2F have a pool?
No, 1707 Wallace St #2F does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Wallace St #2F have accessible units?
No, 1707 Wallace St #2F does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Wallace St #2F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Wallace St #2F does not have units with dishwashers.
