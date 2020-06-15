All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:25 AM

1700 WALNUT STREET

1700 Walnut Street · (215) 546-6000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Rittenhouse Square

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3A · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1303 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
1700 Walnut! Just off RITTENHOUSE SQUARE!!! Great space, an value! All open living and dining area. Kitchen with terrific counter and cabinet SPACE. Bedrooms are VERY WELL proportioned with BIG closets. All tile baths are gracious,and a washer/dryer is in your apartment!!! AND A BRAND NEW GYM in the building!!! Enjoy living in this elevator, doorman building with a walking score of 110! And minutes from some of PHILADELPHIA'S best CAFE'S, dining and entertainment, plus University of Pennsylvania and DREXEL UNIVERSITY!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 WALNUT STREET have any available units?
1700 WALNUT STREET has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 WALNUT STREET have?
Some of 1700 WALNUT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 WALNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1700 WALNUT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 WALNUT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1700 WALNUT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1700 WALNUT STREET offer parking?
No, 1700 WALNUT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1700 WALNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 WALNUT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 WALNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 1700 WALNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1700 WALNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 1700 WALNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 WALNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 WALNUT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
