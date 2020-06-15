1700 WALNUT STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry gym elevator doorman

1700 Walnut! Just off RITTENHOUSE SQUARE!!! Great space, an value! All open living and dining area. Kitchen with terrific counter and cabinet SPACE. Bedrooms are VERY WELL proportioned with BIG closets. All tile baths are gracious,and a washer/dryer is in your apartment!!! AND A BRAND NEW GYM in the building!!! Enjoy living in this elevator, doorman building with a walking score of 110! And minutes from some of PHILADELPHIA'S best CAFE'S, dining and entertainment, plus University of Pennsylvania and DREXEL UNIVERSITY!!!