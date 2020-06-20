All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

155 Hermitage St

155 Hermitage Street · (215) 914-0700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

155 Hermitage Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 155 Hermitage St · Avail. Jul 1

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2286 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
155 Hermitage St Available 07/01/20 Large House in Manayunk - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7TR3EjWsoFb

Large house with free public parking. Large, modern, property in Manayunk, steps away from the Main Street bars and restaurants with convenient access to bus lines and major highways. Bedrooms are large with closets. Enjoy the spring with a large yard and plenty of windows that brighten up the space. Public parking available for 3/4 cars in the huge back lot. Air conditioning, hardwood floors, updated appliances, and washer/dryer included. Tenant responsible for electric, gas & water.

Qualifications
Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)
Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent
Decent credit
No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)
No felonies involving a violent crime

NO SEC8

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5783252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Hermitage St have any available units?
155 Hermitage St has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Hermitage St have?
Some of 155 Hermitage St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Hermitage St currently offering any rent specials?
155 Hermitage St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Hermitage St pet-friendly?
No, 155 Hermitage St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 155 Hermitage St offer parking?
Yes, 155 Hermitage St does offer parking.
Does 155 Hermitage St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Hermitage St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Hermitage St have a pool?
No, 155 Hermitage St does not have a pool.
Does 155 Hermitage St have accessible units?
No, 155 Hermitage St does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Hermitage St have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Hermitage St does not have units with dishwashers.
