155 Hermitage St Available 07/01/20 Large House in Manayunk - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=7TR3EjWsoFb



Large house with free public parking. Large, modern, property in Manayunk, steps away from the Main Street bars and restaurants with convenient access to bus lines and major highways. Bedrooms are large with closets. Enjoy the spring with a large yard and plenty of windows that brighten up the space. Public parking available for 3/4 cars in the huge back lot. Air conditioning, hardwood floors, updated appliances, and washer/dryer included. Tenant responsible for electric, gas & water.



Qualifications

Needed at leasing signing: (1st months, last months & security)

Minimum monthly income (before taxes) needed to qualify: 3x rent

Decent credit

No previous evictions (or even going to landlord tenant court in the past 7 years)

No felonies involving a violent crime



NO SEC8



No Pets Allowed



