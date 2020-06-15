1538 S OPAL STREET

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in a renovated home with high end finishes including central air! Open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, a floating island, stainless steel appliances including a garbage disposal, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The second floor features two spacious bedrooms with closets and the full bathroom. The finished basement has a full washer and dryer.*Sorry, no pets