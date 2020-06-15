All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated January 31 2020 at 12:42 PM

1538 S OPAL STREET

1538 S Opal St · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1538 S Opal St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Point Breeze

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in a renovated home with high end finishes including central air! Open floor plan on the first floor with beautiful hardwood floors throughout. The kitchen features beautiful granite counter tops, a floating island, stainless steel appliances including a garbage disposal, gas stove/oven, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The second floor features two spacious bedrooms with closets and the full bathroom. The finished basement has a full washer and dryer.*Sorry, no pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1538 S OPAL STREET have any available units?
1538 S OPAL STREET has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1538 S OPAL STREET have?
Some of 1538 S OPAL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1538 S OPAL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1538 S OPAL STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1538 S OPAL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1538 S OPAL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1538 S OPAL STREET offer parking?
No, 1538 S OPAL STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1538 S OPAL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1538 S OPAL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1538 S OPAL STREET have a pool?
No, 1538 S OPAL STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1538 S OPAL STREET have accessible units?
No, 1538 S OPAL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1538 S OPAL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1538 S OPAL STREET has units with dishwashers.
