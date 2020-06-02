All apartments in Philadelphia
1529 Farimount Ave. 1

1529 Fairmount Avenue · (215) 512-1389
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1529 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1735 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Unit 1 Available 08/15/20 Spacious 3BR Fairmount Condo with Gated Parking - Property Id: 15318

This is a beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom condo with gated parking! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas stove, and glass back splash. The open concept living area has 10 ft trey ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace. There are three large bedrooms with spacious closets. Two full bathrooms, both with contemporary porcelain and glass tile. In unit laundry, central air, hardwood floors. The back of the home features a patio space with privacy fence, which leads directly to the gated parking spot. The property was built with green features allowing for lower utility bills. Subway station within 2 block walk. Perfectly located on Fairmount Ave. In walking distance to all the neighborhood's best cafes, restaurants, nightlife, shops, museums and much more.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/15318
Property Id 15318

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 have any available units?
1529 Farimount Ave. 1 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 have?
Some of 1529 Farimount Ave. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1529 Farimount Ave. 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 does offer parking.
Does 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 have a pool?
No, 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 have accessible units?
No, 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1529 Farimount Ave. 1 has units with dishwashers.
