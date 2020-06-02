1529 Farimount Ave. 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 08/15/20 Spacious 3BR Fairmount Condo with Gated Parking - Property Id: 15318



This is a beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom condo with gated parking! The kitchen has a breakfast bar, shaker cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, gas stove, and glass back splash. The open concept living area has 10 ft trey ceilings and a beautiful stone fireplace. There are three large bedrooms with spacious closets. Two full bathrooms, both with contemporary porcelain and glass tile. In unit laundry, central air, hardwood floors. The back of the home features a patio space with privacy fence, which leads directly to the gated parking spot. The property was built with green features allowing for lower utility bills. Subway station within 2 block walk. Perfectly located on Fairmount Ave. In walking distance to all the neighborhood's best cafes, restaurants, nightlife, shops, museums and much more.

Property Id 15318



No Pets Allowed



