All apartments in Philadelphia
Find more places like 1520 SOUTH STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Philadelphia, PA
/
1520 SOUTH STREET
Last updated May 14 2020 at 5:17 PM

1520 SOUTH STREET

1520 South Street · (215) 735-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Philadelphia
See all
Graduate Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1520 South Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Graduate Hospital

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bike storage
media room
new construction
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* You can be the FIRST to live in this brand new construction apartment building in the beautifully restored facade of the historic Royal Theater on South St. This junior 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has everything you need: central air/heat, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. The spacious bedroom has a large closet and frosted window that provides diffused lighting from the living room. The kitchen is complete with textured white subway tile backsplash, quartz countertop, cool two tone cabinets with sleek hardware, garbage disposal and stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric range. You'll also enjoy south facing views from the oversized windows in the living room. The Royal Theater also features a shared roof deck, bike room, mail room, and trash room. Located on the South Street West commercial corridor on the border between Graduate Hospital and Rittenhouse, one block from the Lombard/South Broad St Line, and steps from the best bars, restaurants and retail shopping in the City including The Cambridge, Miles Table, Founding Fathers Sports Bar, Bob and Barbaras and more!*Sorry, no cats*Small dogs permitted with owner approval + $35/mo

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 SOUTH STREET have any available units?
1520 SOUTH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Philadelphia, PA.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 SOUTH STREET have?
Some of 1520 SOUTH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 SOUTH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1520 SOUTH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 SOUTH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 SOUTH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1520 SOUTH STREET offer parking?
No, 1520 SOUTH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1520 SOUTH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 SOUTH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 SOUTH STREET have a pool?
No, 1520 SOUTH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1520 SOUTH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1520 SOUTH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 SOUTH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1520 SOUTH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1520 SOUTH STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Haverford Court
7400 Haverford Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19151
Westmont Village
1810 West Susquehanna Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19121
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
Marcon Frankford
4714 Leiper Street
Philadelphia, PA 19124
916 Spruce St
916 Spruce St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St
Philadelphia, PA 19107
Park Towne Place Premier Apartment Homes
2200 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy
Philadelphia, PA 19130
Ridge Carlton Apartments
7373 Ridge Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19128

Similar Pages

Philadelphia 1 BedroomsPhiladelphia 2 Bedrooms
Philadelphia Dog Friendly ApartmentsPhiladelphia Pet Friendly Places
Philadelphia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Norristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJ
Lansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Logan SquareHunting ParkCobbs Creek
SomertonRittenhouse SquareOverbrook
University CityWest Oak Lane

Apartments Near Colleges

University of PennsylvaniaSaint Joseph's University
Temple UniversityThomas Jefferson University
Drexel University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity