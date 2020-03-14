1520 SOUTH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly bike storage media room new construction

*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!* You can be the FIRST to live in this brand new construction apartment building in the beautifully restored facade of the historic Royal Theater on South St. This junior 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit has everything you need: central air/heat, recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and washer/dryer in unit. The spacious bedroom has a large closet and frosted window that provides diffused lighting from the living room. The kitchen is complete with textured white subway tile backsplash, quartz countertop, cool two tone cabinets with sleek hardware, garbage disposal and stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and electric range. You'll also enjoy south facing views from the oversized windows in the living room. The Royal Theater also features a shared roof deck, bike room, mail room, and trash room. Located on the South Street West commercial corridor on the border between Graduate Hospital and Rittenhouse, one block from the Lombard/South Broad St Line, and steps from the best bars, restaurants and retail shopping in the City including The Cambridge, Miles Table, Founding Fathers Sports Bar, Bob and Barbaras and more!*Sorry, no cats*Small dogs permitted with owner approval + $35/mo