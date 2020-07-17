All apartments in Philadelphia
1511 S CAMAC STREET
1511 S CAMAC STREET

1511 South Camac Street · (215) 467-4100
Location

1511 South Camac Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147
Passyunk Square

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Note: some in-person showings are permitted. Available Early August:1511-13 S. Camac Street is a double-wide, 2-story single family home in South Philly in the Passyunk Square neighborhood with attached 1 car garage, private fenced in back patio and amazing roof deck with unobstructed city skyline views! Luxury kitchen and baths, plenty of storage space and basement with washer & dryer. Forced hot air heat - gas furnace. Central air conditioning.First floor has open floor plan living room and kitchen, with L-shaped granite kitchen breakfast bar for additional seating space. Tons of cabinets for pantry storage, stainless steel appliances: french door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas range stove/oven, garbage disposal.Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom off the main hall. The master bedroom has large bay window and a luxury en-suite bathroom with large, tiled shower stall with glass enclosure, separate deep soaking tub with jacuzzi jets, double sink vanity with modern fixtures etc.The roof deck has wooden decking and absolutely beautiful 360 degree views of the Center City skyline. Plenty of space for chairs, table, garden planters. The second outdoor space on the back patio is another great area and from here you have access to the attached parking garage.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Passyunk Square neighborhood of Philadelphia. Other walkable spots include Irwin's, Red's Hoagies, Two Persons Coffee, Bok Bar, Cantina, Barcelona Wine Bar, South Philly Tap Room, Southside Pizza, and you'll be about a ten-minute walk to some of Passyunk's most popular locations including Stateside, Stogie Joe's, Bing Bing, The Bottle Shop, and MUCH more! This block of South Camac Street is a quiet, dead end street so there is no traffic coming through and yet you're just a block away from Broad Street for easy access to public transportation. Walkable to all the shopping, grocery and attractions in Passyunk Square!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 S CAMAC STREET have any available units?
1511 S CAMAC STREET has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1511 S CAMAC STREET have?
Some of 1511 S CAMAC STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1511 S CAMAC STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1511 S CAMAC STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 S CAMAC STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 S CAMAC STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1511 S CAMAC STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1511 S CAMAC STREET offers parking.
Does 1511 S CAMAC STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 S CAMAC STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 S CAMAC STREET have a pool?
No, 1511 S CAMAC STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1511 S CAMAC STREET have accessible units?
No, 1511 S CAMAC STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 S CAMAC STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1511 S CAMAC STREET has units with dishwashers.
