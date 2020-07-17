1511 S CAMAC STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, all in-person showings for occupied properties are currently on hold. You can view a video tour of this property, and we are still accepting applications sight unseen. Please contact us for more information on this listing. Note: some in-person showings are permitted. Available Early August:1511-13 S. Camac Street is a double-wide, 2-story single family home in South Philly in the Passyunk Square neighborhood with attached 1 car garage, private fenced in back patio and amazing roof deck with unobstructed city skyline views! Luxury kitchen and baths, plenty of storage space and basement with washer & dryer. Forced hot air heat - gas furnace. Central air conditioning.First floor has open floor plan living room and kitchen, with L-shaped granite kitchen breakfast bar for additional seating space. Tons of cabinets for pantry storage, stainless steel appliances: french door refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, gas range stove/oven, garbage disposal.Upstairs there are 3 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom off the main hall. The master bedroom has large bay window and a luxury en-suite bathroom with large, tiled shower stall with glass enclosure, separate deep soaking tub with jacuzzi jets, double sink vanity with modern fixtures etc.The roof deck has wooden decking and absolutely beautiful 360 degree views of the Center City skyline. Plenty of space for chairs, table, garden planters. The second outdoor space on the back patio is another great area and from here you have access to the attached parking garage.About The Neighborhood:Located in the Passyunk Square neighborhood of Philadelphia. Other walkable spots include Irwin's, Red's Hoagies, Two Persons Coffee, Bok Bar, Cantina, Barcelona Wine Bar, South Philly Tap Room, Southside Pizza, and you'll be about a ten-minute walk to some of Passyunk's most popular locations including Stateside, Stogie Joe's, Bing Bing, The Bottle Shop, and MUCH more! This block of South Camac Street is a quiet, dead end street so there is no traffic coming through and yet you're just a block away from Broad Street for easy access to public transportation. Walkable to all the shopping, grocery and attractions in Passyunk Square!Lease Terms:Generally, first month, last month, and one month security deposit due at, or prior to, lease signing. Other terms may be required by Landlord. $45 application fee per applicant. Pets are conditional on owner's approval and may require an additional fee, if accepted. (Generally $500/dog and $250/cat, or monthly pet rent). Tenants responsible for all utilities: water, gas, electricity, cable/internet.