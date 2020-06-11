1504 BROWN STREET

Amenities
Newly renovated 4 BD / 2 BA property available for rent now! Conveniently located with easy access to Center City, Fairmount and Temple University, the polished multi-level unit includes a large open living room with wood floors, oversized windows, and a spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, and high-performance stainless-steel appliances appliances. Perfect for roommates or families! Each bedroom is well-appointed for privacy, and offers plenty of closet space for storage. Bathrooms are fully updated, and the unit includes a designated basement storage area with washer/dryer. Keyless entry, and situated on a quiet street with easy street parking. A short walk to the Broad Street Line Trolley, as well as local cafes, gyms, and conveniences. Just a 4-minute bike ride to Temple University! Pet friendly with additional deposit. Contact us for a showing today!