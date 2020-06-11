All apartments in Philadelphia
1504 BROWN STREET

1504 Brown Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1504 Brown Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130
Francisville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
key fob access
Newly renovated 4 BD / 2 BA property available for rent now! Conveniently located with easy access to Center City, Fairmount and Temple University, the polished multi-level unit includes a large open living room with wood floors, oversized windows, and a spacious eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, and high-performance stainless-steel appliances appliances. Perfect for roommates or families! Each bedroom is well-appointed for privacy, and offers plenty of closet space for storage. Bathrooms are fully updated, and the unit includes a designated basement storage area with washer/dryer. Keyless entry, and situated on a quiet street with easy street parking. A short walk to the Broad Street Line Trolley, as well as local cafes, gyms, and conveniences. Just a 4-minute bike ride to Temple University! Pet friendly with additional deposit. Contact us for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 BROWN STREET have any available units?
1504 BROWN STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 BROWN STREET have?
Some of 1504 BROWN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 BROWN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1504 BROWN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 BROWN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 BROWN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1504 BROWN STREET offer parking?
No, 1504 BROWN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1504 BROWN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1504 BROWN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 BROWN STREET have a pool?
No, 1504 BROWN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1504 BROWN STREET have accessible units?
No, 1504 BROWN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 BROWN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 BROWN STREET has units with dishwashers.
