1501 N 4TH STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to this well maintained 2nd Floor 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Unit located in the Olde Kensington Section of the City. This unit features hardwood flooring throughout, central air for the hot spring and summer days, huge living room, nice sized kitchen with refrigerator and stove, nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space, an overly sized bathroom, and a common onsite laundry that is shared with the 3rd floor unit. This unit is conveniently located within minutes from Center City, Northern Liberties Piazza and attractions, public transportation, major highways, shops, stores, and restaurants. Schedule to see now and submit an application today.