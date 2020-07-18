All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

1501 N 4TH STREET

1501 N 4th St · (215) 200-1089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 N 4th St, Philadelphia, PA 19122
Old Kensington

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2925 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Welcome to this well maintained 2nd Floor 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom Unit located in the Olde Kensington Section of the City. This unit features hardwood flooring throughout, central air for the hot spring and summer days, huge living room, nice sized kitchen with refrigerator and stove, nicely sized bedrooms with ample closet space, an overly sized bathroom, and a common onsite laundry that is shared with the 3rd floor unit. This unit is conveniently located within minutes from Center City, Northern Liberties Piazza and attractions, public transportation, major highways, shops, stores, and restaurants. Schedule to see now and submit an application today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 N 4TH STREET have any available units?
1501 N 4TH STREET has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 N 4TH STREET have?
Some of 1501 N 4TH STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 N 4TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1501 N 4TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 N 4TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1501 N 4TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 1501 N 4TH STREET offer parking?
No, 1501 N 4TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1501 N 4TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 N 4TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 N 4TH STREET have a pool?
No, 1501 N 4TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1501 N 4TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 1501 N 4TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 N 4TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 N 4TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
