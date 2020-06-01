All apartments in Philadelphia
Last updated July 18 2020 at 1:00 AM

1402 N 23RD STREET

1402 North 23rd Street · (215) 607-6007
Location

1402 North 23rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19121
Sharswood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1689 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMPLETELY RENOVATED from top to bottom. This home offers all the features everyone wants without the huge price tag: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, outstanding bathrooms, a spectacular kitchen, energy efficient windows to keep your utility bills down and much more. In addition, small pets are welcome to enjoy all that this home offers as well. It's one of the most affordable rents in the area and is in exceptionally close proximity to all of the action that exists on Fairmount Avenue and within the Art Museum area. Among the many outdoor areas available, the most prominent ones close to this home are Fairmount Park, the Ben Franklin Parkway, and the beautiful Kelly Drive.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 N 23RD STREET have any available units?
1402 N 23RD STREET has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 N 23RD STREET have?
Some of 1402 N 23RD STREET's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 N 23RD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1402 N 23RD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 N 23RD STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 N 23RD STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1402 N 23RD STREET offer parking?
No, 1402 N 23RD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1402 N 23RD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 N 23RD STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 N 23RD STREET have a pool?
No, 1402 N 23RD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1402 N 23RD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1402 N 23RD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 N 23RD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 N 23RD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
