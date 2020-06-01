1402 N 23RD STREET

Amenities

COMPLETELY RENOVATED from top to bottom. This home offers all the features everyone wants without the huge price tag: granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, outstanding bathrooms, a spectacular kitchen, energy efficient windows to keep your utility bills down and much more. In addition, small pets are welcome to enjoy all that this home offers as well. It's one of the most affordable rents in the area and is in exceptionally close proximity to all of the action that exists on Fairmount Avenue and within the Art Museum area. Among the many outdoor areas available, the most prominent ones close to this home are Fairmount Park, the Ben Franklin Parkway, and the beautiful Kelly Drive.