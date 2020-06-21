All apartments in Philadelphia
135 Carson Street

135 Carson Street · (732) 261-2423
Location

135 Carson Street, Philadelphia, PA 19127
Manayunk

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$580

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 100 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
internet access
FEMALE SHARE
One Bedroom in 4BR/2BA House

We are three girls (22 - 25) who are looking for one other to share a 4BR, 2BA house on Carson Street. The house is located very close to Main Street and the Manayunk train station, so the location is great, close to all of the action and also great for transportation to Center City or Temple.

The downstairs has a big living room, a dining room, kitchen and laundry. The living room and dining room are fully furnished with nice stuff including a new 55" flat screen TV (not shown in picture). The second floor has two bedrooms and a very large bathroom. The third floor has two bedrooms and also a full bathroom. The house has A/C throughout, with a large window unit downstairs and one in each of the bedrooms.

The room available is on the second floor, which has a full bathroom shared with just one other person. The room is about 9 x 11' in size. The rent for this room would be $580. Utilities will be split four ways. We can also furnish the rooms with a bed, dresser, desk and desk chair if you need furniture.

We would prefer either a young professional (around our age) or grad student for the house. We are pretty easy going without a lot of drama and would prefer roommates who are the same and who want to hang out to do things from time to time and become friends. The only requirements are that you be reasonably neat in the common areas and that there would be no smoking and no pets in the house.

If you are interested, send some basic information about yourself. Make sure to include your age, what you do for work/school, and some of your interests. Also let us know when can work for you and we can set up a time for you to see it. Any evening during the week, or otherwise sometime on the weekend can work. Let us know if you have any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Carson Street have any available units?
135 Carson Street has a unit available for $580 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Philadelphia, PA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Philadelphia Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Carson Street have?
Some of 135 Carson Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Carson Street currently offering any rent specials?
135 Carson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Carson Street pet-friendly?
No, 135 Carson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Philadelphia.
Does 135 Carson Street offer parking?
No, 135 Carson Street does not offer parking.
Does 135 Carson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Carson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Carson Street have a pool?
No, 135 Carson Street does not have a pool.
Does 135 Carson Street have accessible units?
No, 135 Carson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Carson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 Carson Street has units with dishwashers.
