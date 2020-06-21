135 Carson Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

FEMALE SHARE

One Bedroom in 4BR/2BA House



We are three girls (22 - 25) who are looking for one other to share a 4BR, 2BA house on Carson Street. The house is located very close to Main Street and the Manayunk train station, so the location is great, close to all of the action and also great for transportation to Center City or Temple.



The downstairs has a big living room, a dining room, kitchen and laundry. The living room and dining room are fully furnished with nice stuff including a new 55" flat screen TV (not shown in picture). The second floor has two bedrooms and a very large bathroom. The third floor has two bedrooms and also a full bathroom. The house has A/C throughout, with a large window unit downstairs and one in each of the bedrooms.



The room available is on the second floor, which has a full bathroom shared with just one other person. The room is about 9 x 11' in size. The rent for this room would be $580. Utilities will be split four ways. We can also furnish the rooms with a bed, dresser, desk and desk chair if you need furniture.



We would prefer either a young professional (around our age) or grad student for the house. We are pretty easy going without a lot of drama and would prefer roommates who are the same and who want to hang out to do things from time to time and become friends. The only requirements are that you be reasonably neat in the common areas and that there would be no smoking and no pets in the house.



If you are interested, send some basic information about yourself. Make sure to include your age, what you do for work/school, and some of your interests. Also let us know when can work for you and we can set up a time for you to see it. Any evening during the week, or otherwise sometime on the weekend can work. Let us know if you have any questions.